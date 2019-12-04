Husky
If Jimmy Only Knew What Was Coming

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake had no idea his football life was about to change over the next 24 hours when this Apple Cup celebration video was taken.

Always a leader of men, the then-defensive coordinator gathered his Huskies secondary players around him last Friday and had everyone pose together for a photo during the celebration that followed their 31-13 victory over Washington State.

As you can hear him very clearly in the audio, Lake is an authoritative figure who gets his players to respond to him.

A day later, he learned that coach Chris Petersen had resigned his post and the job was his if he wanted it. By Sunday, he was the UW's 19th head coach. On Tuesday, Lake was introduced as the new guy.

Check out the video from the Apple Cup and watch him in action before everything changed. 

