If New UW Football Coach is Coming, Cupboard Won't Be Bare

If there is to be a new University of Washington football coach, and all signs are pointing in that direction, athletic director Jen Cohen will have sufficient football carrots to dangle in front of her serious applicants.

She can show them the stadium, now in its eight year following the remodel, almost brand new. The Dempsey Center. The East practice field. The head coach's office with a water and mountain view. The dock where you can tie up your boat on your commute.

It's all there for someone to succeed in a big way, to build an even more wieldy reputation in an attractive place, where you can win bowl games.

Jimmy Lake sheepishly can tell his successor all of this. He dared to dream with a lot of football chips at his disposal, but it appears, if all the inside sources are as well-informed as they think they are, that Lake went to the coaching roulette wheel and, in an instant, lost everything. A buyout appears imminent.

Did we fail to mention that Lake will leave behind an impressive array of football talent that just needs to be coached up a little tighter, made a little lighter and given an offensive playbook that they can actually read.

Oh, Lake's successor will have to recruit like mad to avoid a severe program retraction two and three seasons away, but 2022 still could be fun. It could be highly successful again.

As it stands today, just two seniors enter Saturday's Arizona State game as starters — center Luke Wattenberg and tailback Sean McGrew. Functional players, but replaceable.

Consider that six others with eligibility remaining most likely are headed for the NFL draft and won't be available. This star-studded group, from all appearances, consists of outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and tight end Cade Otton. If anyone stayed, it would be ZTF and Radley-Hiles to build better draft reputations.

What's left are 31 other players who have drawn starting assignments this season, who have become seasoned players to various degrees, who you still can win with, plus two other Huskies who started in previous seasons.

Hope the new guy likes "States" because the 2022 UW football schedule is filled with them to open the season next September in Kent State, Portland State and Michigan State, in that order, all in Seattle.

Kent State is where Don James came from as a coaching unknown to become a Husky legend, what better way to christen program turnover. Portland State is where former UW players Logan Bruce and Marquis Spiker have landed. Michigan State launched the Sonny Sixkiller era that last time it visited in 1970.

You'll have to do your own film study and on-field grading — and we're not factoring in who might head for the transfer portal or who you might bring with you — but here's a starting lineup we wouldn't hesitate to send out against Kent State next September 3. Current season starts are in parentheses unless otherwise noted.

OFFENSE

Left tackle — Troy Fautanu. He drew starts against Arizona and Stanford as a Kirkland fill-in and noticeably did well. Similar to Kirkland, the guy he'll replace, he's way more lean than most of the other guys and he was effective.

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale. He has four starts this season, eight in his career. Slim him down and make him block the right people. Take advantage of this massive 6-foot-6, 355-pound man.

Center — Julius Buelow. At 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, he made five starts at left guard, but you could put him at any one of the five positions up front. A good line coach could turn him into a star. We'll put him here over the ball.

Right guard — Henry Bainivalu. He has 16 starts behind him. He's been wildly inconsistent, but he was really good against Oregon State and Stanford. Trim him up a bit and make him a steadier player.

Right tackle — Victor Curne. He's more athletic and mobile than the others, but he, too, needs to tone up his body to take the next step. He's a 13-game starter over two seasons. Matteo Mele has been splitting time.

Tight end — Devin Culp. While a little inconsistent at times, he's made four starts and he's a big target. He'll be an NFL player if he can become a more reliable player, especially as a receiver.

Tight end — Jack Westover. We easily could have put the promising Mark Redman or Quentin Moore in this spot, but Westover, who has two starts this season, and four overall, just won't go away as a blocker, receiver or rusher.

Quarterback — Sam Huard. Yes, this is a brash selection, but you always go with the talent, groom the talent, use the talent. The new coach is going to be beside himself that this young lefty hasn't played more. He'll understand why John Donovan was let go — Huard has all of 16 snaps in two games. The UW Daily is reporting that Huard has been splitting reps this week with the No. 1 offense. That leaves a 13-game starting quarterback over two seasons in Dylan Morris, who will make a nice backup and continue to push the competition. He's been damaged some by this season. He's short. Huard is going to be a star. Spring football will be all about Huard and Morris. And the presumed new coach, of course.

Running back — Richard Newton. Get this player healthy, open some holes for him and reap the benefits. He started three games before he got banged up. Has everyone forgotten that he scored 11 times as a sub in 2019 for Chris Petersen? Threw a scoring pass, too, in a bowl game. Then start using some of those Texas running backs such as Jay'Veon Sunday and Emeka Megwa, along with returnee Cam Davis.

Wide receiver — Rome Odunze. Give this guy an offense that works and a quarterback with greater accuracy, and watch him become an All-Pac-12 player. He has five starts behind him this year, six in two seasons. He's been wasted in the Donovan era.

Wide receiver — Jalen McMillan. This guy is a big-time player, likewise shackled by the Donovan experiment. Behind him and Odunze are three others who have started in Taj Davis (4), Giles Jackson (1) and Ja'Lynn Polk (1). Three wideout starters? No problem.

DEFENSE

Outside linebacker — Edefuan Ulofoshio. Yes, this too is somewhat radical decision, considering he's a 12-game starter inside over three seasons and been the leading tackler when healthy. However, we saw the Huskies put him at edge rusher for a day last spring to try it and he looked like a good fit there. With the talent stacked inside, he or Carson Bruener will have to come off the corner to put all of the defensive resources to best use.

Outside linebacker — Cooper McDonald. An eight-game starter before coming off the bench against Oregon, he probably got shoved into a first-team job a year too soon. But this Texan should become more of an edge-rushing presence with age. Former 5-star recruit and true freshman starter Sav'ell Smalls waits in the wings because his career has stalled, maybe needing different coaching and slimmer body shape to have a breakthrough.

Defensive tackle — Tuli Letuligasenoa. This slot could be interchangeable with returning starters Taki Taimani (8), Faatui Tuitele (4) and Letuligasenoa (8). Stack them up and don't play them side by side any longer. Too many yards allowed. Not enough push. One of them, presumably Letuligasenoa, has to gain a lot more strength and leverage to remain the full-fledged starter.

Defensive tackle — Voi Tunuufi. This guy is a little undersized, but he's been a playmaker, the only true freshman to start at any position (2) in 2021. He was supposed to rank slightly behind fellow true freshman Kuao Peiphopa for playing time before the latter got hurt. Peihopa and Tunuufi easily could open games side by side and fix a big issue. Jacob Bandes (1) remains in the mix.

Inside linebacker — Carson Bruener. A star is born. If they made another movie, he's Bradley Cooper with shoulders pads. It took two starting assignments for this second-year freshman to show what he could do and it was significant, providing a glimmer of hope for a lost season. Sixteen tackles against Stanford, including a strip sack. A 50-yard interception return against Oregon. He's never coming out of the lineup. He plays both inside and outside linebacker.

Inside linebacker — Jackson Sirmon. Quietly, this sophomore has had a fairly productive season, piling up a team-leading 70 tackles, a pass interception and a safety against Oregon. Yet if Ulofoshio and Bruener stay inside, the battle for playing time in the two spots could be intense. Redshirt freshman Daniel Heimuli (2 starts) remains in the competition.

Cornerback — Jacobe Covington. He's not started because he's been playing behind two of the nation's best in McDuffie and Gordon. He arrived with a huge reputation and he's still only a second-year freshman, waiting for the others to leave. His turn is coming to move into the lineup and stay there.

Cornerback — Mishael Powell. When the expected new coach arrives, remind him that this guy needs a scholarship. The walk-on redshirt freshman started against California and Stanford, and he doesn't lack for confidence or toughness. Of course, he'll have to fend off possible incoming transfers and others in the position room before getting comfortable, because he's a non-scholarship guy. But he's all about proving he belongs.

Nickelback — Kamren Fabiculanan. This might be the most vulnerable position in the next defensive lineup, with the successor asked to follow in the coverage footsteps of Elijah Molden in 2020 and Radley-Hiles this season. Radley-Hiles might come back. Just a redshirt freshman, Fabiculanan started only against Montana and at safety. He just wasn't ready. But he's long and aggressive and could find his way back into the lineup soon. If he's still not a starter next spring, look for someone such as Cam Williams or Alex Cook to slide over at nickel. Or a portal transfer will show up who wants to play for DBU, even if there's a new sheriff in town.

Safety — Dominique Hampton. The Huskies need a hitter in the back row and Hampton brings that punishing skill set. He started against Stanford and Oregon. However, he needs to play smarter. No more needless penalties. Protect the deep route at all times. If he slips up, former free safety starters Alex Cook (6) and Fabiculanan (1) are still around.

Safety — Cam Williams. He's a 10-game starter in 2019 and this season combined. He has the biggest hit of the year, a goal-line forced fumble to win the Cal game in overtime. However, he's been banged up and a missed a bunch of tackles against Oregon. Asa Turner (2) and Julius Irvin (2) will push him for the job, but they haven't been able to displace him when he's healthy. Turner has 11 starts over three seasons, Irvin a 34-yard interception return this fall.

