If UW Is Interested, DeBoer's Offense is Never De-Boring

On Sunday, the University of Washington fired Jimmy Lake as football coach and within 24 hours Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey was being pressed about what he intended to do to keep Kalen DeBoer from going to Seattle.

This is how highly they think of the second-year Bulldogs coach in the San Joaquin Valley.

Considered an offensive mastermind, DeBoer, 47, currently oversees a Fresno State offense that averages an explosive 33 points and 461.5 yards of total offense per game, with everything triggered by former Husky quarterback Jake Haener.

Whether or not the UW takes a flier on him, DeBoer won't be in Fresno State long.

So Tumey, how are you going to hang on to your football leader, the architect of an 8-3, crowd-pleasing team that does what the Huskies have found extra challenging — moving the football?

“That means we need to invest," the athletic director told reporters. "Whether that means investing in our facilities and capital improvement or investing in our people, we need to do that, and I feel as though an investment in a known commodity is much better than an investment in an unknown commodity.”

Facilities or coach?

Sounds like Tumey already is giving himself an automatic out for the guy's eventual departure and maybe even fully prepared to help DeBoer pack his bags. He knows there's not enough grapes, cherries and tomatoes money to pull from to keep this guy in Fresno.

Kalen DeBoer yells instructions in the Fresno heat. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

DeBoer should prove attractive to the UW because of his team's competitive performances against some of the better Pac-12 teams this season. With far less manpower, the Bulldogs beat UCLA 40-37 at the Rose Bowl with a last-second comeback engineered by a badly limping Haener and they pressed Oregon all the way to the end on the road before losing 31-24.

A South Dakota native, DeBoer was an All-American wide receiver for the University of Sioux Falls, the school's offensive coordinator for five seasons and its legendary head coach for five years. He won an amazing 67 of 70 games for the Cougars, guiding them to four NAIA championship-game appearances, three of which they won.

This earned him offensive-coordinator promotions to Southern Illinois and Eastern Michigan, before he joined Jeff Tedford and Fresno State for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Bulldogs win a school-record 12 games the second year. Tedford, of course, coached Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch at California and even spent the 2016 season with the UW as an offensive consultant during the Huskies CFP run.

The play sheet is never far from Kalen DeBoer. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

DeBoer spent the 2019 season as Indiana's offensive coordinator and largely was responsible for the Hoosiers averaging a whopping 443.6 yards per game, second in the Big Ten. He returned to Fresno State as its head coach when Tedford retired for health reasons.

He's in the second year of a five-year contract worth $7 million, a deal that tops out at $1.5 million in 2024. Lake was making twice that money.

The Huskies not only need to win big, but also entertain their fans, and they did neither this season, which has resulted in a half-empty stadium for most games. A lot of offense would fill up those seats again.

Whether or not the UW bites, Tumey, how do you plan to hang on to this guy again?

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven