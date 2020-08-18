SI.com
HuskyMaven
If the UW Could Have Played One Game This Fall, Who Would You Pick?

Kaila Olin

Which game on the Washington football schedule will you miss the most?

From the standpoint of anticipation and excitement?

Was it a rivalry game?

Or a national opponent?

Taking all of that into consideration, here are three games that rate high on the disappointment list.

Michigan

The Wolverines and Huskies confirmed in early 2018 that they would play a home-and-home series, meeting for the first time since 2002. Michigan was an early 2.5-point favorite, yet Washington, even with a new coach in Jimmy Lake, was just as capable of winning the non-conference encounter. Both teams had new starting quarterbacks, which meant anything could happen. It was an even matchup, likely a sellout and possibly a game for the ages.

Oregon

In one of the most competitive rivalries for the Pac-12, especially involving fans, this game presented another epic showdown. Washington originally was supposed to open conference play against the Ducks after coming off a bye. Once the schedule was scrambled to involve conference-only games, this outing got moved to Halloween with Oregon coming off the bye. No matter the order, the game promised another unforgettable Pac-12 North battle, with each putting a new quarterback in the middle of the action in what is always one of the most anticipated games of the season.

WSU

It's been 2,825 days, 403 weeks and 92 months since Washington, the big brother in this state rivalry, took back the Apple Cup trophy and state bragging rights from WSU. That's seven long years since the Cougars last won the season-ending showdown. For many, it's the game of the year and it clearly divides friends, families and the state. This one had two new head coaches with a clean slate, new motto and so much to prove settling things in Pullman. For the first time in 76 years, we'll have to wait to see how it turns out.

