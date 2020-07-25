Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

The love/hate relationship between Jack Yary and USC ended earlier in the week as Yary took to Instagram to let his followers know he would like to wear Washington's purple and gold.

Around the same time, USC hit "delete" for his profile on its online roster.

"Washington has been talking to him," Scott Wolf of SI's Inside USC said.

Wolf has been tracking developments for the former USC commit and said Yary would prefer to transfer to Washington or sit out a year.

Given the tight end's social media post, a formal announcement may come in the near future.

Yary didn't enroll in classes at USC, meaning he wouldn't have to apply for a transfer. It appears he's been released from his national letter of intent.

It's also not the first time Yary has parted ways with USC. In May 2019, he committed to the Trojans before pulling his commitment in November. He re-committed to the Trojans the following February by signing his national letter of intent.

"At 6-foot-6 plus, he's the type of tight end that Washington likes," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high-school recruiting analyst.

As a senior at Murrieta Valley High School south of Los Angeles, Yary caught 42 passes for 621 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

If Yary ends up making the switch to the Huskies, it would give them two of the top tight ends in the country for the 2020 recruiting class. The other is another Californian, Mark Redman of Corona del Mar. Only Notre Dame can boast a tight- end haul similar to Washington's.

The UW also has two of the highest rated receivers in the 2020 class in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

Are the Huskies taking a page out of Stanford's playbook, one that requires a certain sized tight end, with a physical specimen like Yary? Mueller thinks so.

"Stanford's big tight ends like Yary have given the Huskies fits the last few years," Mueller noted. "With Redman, and perhaps Yary, UW would have two big-bodied receivers that will can be physical blockers in the run game."

The delay by Washington or Yary to announce something might stem from making the scholarship numbers work.

"Washington may have to get creative to make room for Yary," Mueller said. "It becomes a delicate balance of numbers. It's going to be interesting to see if and how the Huskies can make it work."