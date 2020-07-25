HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

Mike Martin

The love/hate relationship between Jack Yary and USC ended earlier in the week as Yary took to Instagram to let his followers know he would like to wear Washington's purple and gold.  

Around the same time, USC hit "delete" for his profile on its online roster.

"Washington has been talking to him," Scott Wolf of SI's Inside USC said.  

Wolf has been tracking developments for the former USC commit and said Yary would prefer to transfer to Washington or sit out a year.  

Given the tight end's social media post, a formal announcement may come in the near future.  

Yary didn't enroll in classes at USC, meaning he wouldn't have to apply for a transfer. It appears he's been released from his national letter of intent.

It's also not the first time Yary has parted ways with USC. In May 2019, he committed to the Trojans before pulling his commitment in November. He re-committed to the Trojans the following February by signing his national letter of intent.

"At 6-foot-6 plus, he's the type of tight end that Washington likes," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high-school recruiting analyst.  

As a senior at Murrieta Valley High School south of Los Angeles, Yary caught 42 passes for 621 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

If Yary ends up making the switch to the Huskies, it would give them two of the top tight ends in the country for the 2020 recruiting class. The other is another Californian, Mark Redman of Corona del Mar.  Only Notre Dame can boast a tight- end haul similar to Washington's.  

The UW also has two of the highest rated receivers in the 2020 class in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

Are the Huskies taking a page out of Stanford's playbook, one that requires a certain sized tight end, with a physical specimen like Yary?  Mueller thinks so.

"Stanford's big tight ends like Yary have given the Huskies fits the last few years," Mueller noted.  "With Redman, and perhaps Yary, UW would have two big-bodied receivers that will can be physical blockers in the run game."

The delay by Washington or Yary to announce something might stem from making the scholarship numbers work.  

"Washington may have to get creative to make room for Yary," Mueller said.  "It becomes a delicate balance of numbers. It's going to be interesting to see if and how the Huskies can make it work."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Tape Doesn't Lie: Prentice Will Bring Elite Skills to UW

The Seattle interior lineman grades out extremely high with a neutral source, SI's college football recruiting experts.

Dan Raley

Young Yary Poses in UW Uniform; Is He Jilting USC for the Huskies?

The son of Trojans legend Ron Yary apparently backs away from Trojans program and teases his social media audience in a UW uniform.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Edwin Weathersby, SI All-American analyst, breaks down Tinae for Husky Maven.

Mike Martin

Tre Simmons and Brandon Roy Have Always Celebrated Together

They've shared in basketball victories and championships, plus their birthdays come on consecutive days.

Dan Raley

Part 1: Kaila Olin on College Football Rule Changes

With multiple changes occurring around college football nationally because of the pandemic, it only seems fit to talk about how rules will change in the sport, as well.

Kaila Olin

Tuimoloau Willing to Wait as Long as He Needs Before Choosing College

Coach for top-rated football recruit from Eastside Catholic High School reiterates to Ohio website that the defensive end will continue to take his time in choosing a school.

Dan Raley

UW's Davis and Davis: They're Not Related, But They Have a Strong Connection

They're high school and college teammates and classmates, but there are no family ties for this pair.

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Moves Closer to Playing 10-Game Season; Decision Coming Soon

The league is moving cautiously toward a conference games-only football launch in September, contingent on coronavirus spikes.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Washington Huskies QB Commit Sam Huard Will Play High School Football in 2021

Sam Huard decides to stay and play spring football at Kennedy Catholic.

Trevor Mueller

by

TianaCole

Ex-Husky Brandon Roy Goes for 36, Years Not Points, and Resumes Aging Gracefully

Former Washington All-American and NBA standout goes one on one with his birthday.

Dan Raley