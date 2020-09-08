SI.com
Big Picture: In-Depth Analysis on Husky TE Recruiting, Scholarship Distribution

Mike Martin

Newly committed Lincoln High School's Chance Bogan is the son of Curtis Bogan, who was a linebacker for the Huskies in the 1990s.  Here's a look at the depth and scholarship distribution at tight end.

Since new Washington offensive coordinator John Donovan declared he wanted to establish a strong ground game, he's no doubt found he has plenty of pieces to tinker with at tight end to make that happen.

Hunter Bryant left and four highly touted tight-end prospects have arrived in Quentin Moore, Mark Redman, Jack Yary and Mason West. 

They'll join Jacob Kizer, Cade Otton, Jack Westover and Devin Culp.

Tale of the Tape:

  • Jacob Kizer 6-foot 5, 258 lbs
  • Cade Otton 6-5, 240
  • Devin Culp 6-3, 255
  • Quentin Moore, 6-6, 245
  • Mark Redman 6-6, 239
  • Jack Yary 6-6, 246
  • Mason West 6-3, 242
  • Jack Westover, 6-3, 243

Bryant's overall impact on the passing game will be hard to replicate as he often required double coverage. The Huskies might have a player or two with that receiving potential down the line, but none of these tight ends leaves opposing defensive coordinators uneasy the way Bryant could.   

Yet when utilized properly in the passing game as a unit, the tight ends should duplicate the receiving yards they posted in 2019. The unit produced 1,178 yards on 87 catches, averaging 13.5 yards per reception, and doing it again is within reason.

Projected Eligibility Ends:

  • 2021 Spring Season, Jacob  Kizer
  • 2021 Fall Season, Cade Otton
  • 2022 Devin Culp, Jack Westover
  • 2023 Quentin Moore
  • 2024 Mark Redman, Jack Yary
  • 2025 Mason West

When the tight-end numbers were thin last season, Corey Luciano moved from offensive guard to tight end, albeit a blocking tight end.  The Huskies lost Bryant to the NFL but added Redman, Yary and  West in the 2020 recruiting class.  

Additionally, the Huskies will sign JuCo transfer Moore in December, making him eligible for the pandemic-delayed season. Moore, even as part of the 2021 recruiting class, will enroll in January. Moore played a year for Independence Community College in Kansas and will have 3 years of eligibility at the UW.

It's a bit of guess work projecting 4-5 years down the road, but Redman and Yary playing immediately quite possible, given the delay in the season. West seems more like a redshirt candidate this coming season.

Projected Depth Chart:

  • Starters: Cade Otton, Jacob Kizer 
  • Devin Culp first up in 3-TE sets
  • Moore, Westover
  • Yary, Redman
  • West

2020/21 Breakout Candidates:

Given how many tight ends are on the roster, the competition should be fierce for pass-catching opportunities and chances to pick up the slack created by Bryant's early departure.  Safest bets for breakout seasons are Culp and Moore, but Redman should be considered a breakout candidate, as well.  

Culp played sparingly in 2019, but he has two seasons in the program. He's bulked up considerably since his arrival and is closing in on 260 pounds. He had over 1,000 yards receiving in his high school senior year and is comfortable with the ball in his hands.

Moore had a breakout season at Independence Community College and showed he could play at the next level.

Had the season started on time, Redman might have been a candidate for playing time right away. He would have completed spring football, summer workouts and fall camp. 

2021/2022 Recruiting

At first glance, recruiting for the 2021 class seems to a swing-and-miss situation.  Given the recent addition of Yary, the Huskies can spread out the eligibility of their TEs to cover the class . The Huskies sent out 13 offers and 11 of those prospects committed elsewhere.

Quentin Moore is technically a part of the 2021 recruiting cycle, but he will be a redshirt sophomore when he arrives on campus in January. Caden Jumper is committed as a tight end to Washington, as well.

The Huskies are set up to take two in-state tight ends in 2022 -- a class offering some familiar names in Otton and Bogan.  Otton appears to be a heavy lean to Washington and Bogan has just committed to the Huskies.  

Bogan is the son of Curtis Bogan, who was a linebacker for the Huskies in the 1990s while Otton is a younger brother of current UW TE, Cade Otton.  

Summary

Washington currently has four tight ends in the NFL in Darrell Daniels Drew Sample, Will Dissley and Bryant, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins a possibility to return if he can solve his legal issues. Washington's depth at the tight-end position is the envy of much of the conference. 

