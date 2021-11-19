In Our Football Power Rankings, It's Pac-12 Unplugged

Take a close look at our Sports Illustrated Pac-12 power rankings, at teams 6 through 8, and you arrive at a most unusual development.

This is an acoustic set featuring Washington State, USC and Washington, in that order.

It's Pac-12 unplugged.

Each trots out a headless football team, meaning their head coaches each have been fired — for a variety of reasons.

Clay Helton didn't win right away.

Nick Rolovich wouldn't get vaccinated.

Jimmy Lake was guilty of the shove.

There's never quite been a Pac-12 football season quite like this, where three coaches were terminated before it ended.

For certain, it's a guarantee that none of these programs will find themselves in contention for a division and a league championship and a big bowl game.

They're just trying to hang in there as best they can.

Even with all of their difficulties, the Huskies, Cougars and Trojans still have more wins than the bottom four schools, two of which have new coaches this season.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 9-1, 6-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 7-3, 6-1 . . . 66

3. Arizona State 7-3, 5-2 . . . 58

4. UCLA 6-4, 4-3 . . . 52

5. Oregon State 6-4, 4-3 . . . 48

6. Washington State 5-5, 4-3 . . . 45

7. USC 4-5, 3-4 . . . 35

8. Washington 4-6, 3-4 . . . 27

9. Colorado 3-7, 2-5 . . . 24

10. Stanford 3-7, 2-6 . . . 18

11. Cal 3-6, 2-4 . . . 15

12. Arizona 1-9, 1-6 . . . 8

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal;

12. Stanford

Comment: Although Arizona State was able to pull off the comeback against Washington, the time for praying must begin, as Utah must lose their next two games (along with ASU winning their final two) in order for the Sun Devils to emerge out of the Pac-12 South. Are we getting a Round 1 of a Pac-12 title game with Oregon/Utah this week? I believe so.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Washington, 8. USC, 9. Colorado, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford. 12. Arizona

Comment: Now the focus is on Utah and Oregon, which no doubt will play each other twice in their next three games. You have to figure the Utes will win at least one of those games and ruin Oregon's CFP hopes. Washington State had a chance to steal the North, but now the Cougars are just another so-so Pac-12 team.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado;

12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon looks like it’s shaping closer to its full form after a big home win over a red hot WSU team. Utah got a scare from Arizona that surprised a lot of people ahead of a massive showdown with the Ducks in Salt Lake. Jimmy Lake got fired as the dumpster fire that is the Washington football program continues to burn.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The biggest matchup of the year is on the slate with Oregon and Utah set to match up this weekend. Still, there aren’t any nationally relevant teams outside that pair – although, UCLA and Arizona State can both finish their mediocre seasons with decent records if they take care of business these next few weeks.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans have a big week ahead as they gear up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins. This game is a crucial one for the Men of Troy as they look to become bowl eligible before the 2021 season ends.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon 9-1, 6-1; 2. Utah 7-3, 6-1; 3. Arizona State 7-3, 5-2; 4. UCLA 6-4, 4-3; 5. Oregon State 6-4, 4-3; 6. USC 4-5, 3-4; 7. Washington State 5-5, 4-3; 8. Colorado 3-7, 2-5; 9. Washington 4-6, 3-4; 10. Stanford 3-7, 2-6; 11. Cal 3-6, 2-4; 12. Arizona 1-9, 1-6

Comment: Washington has hit rock bottom everywhere but in these power rankings. Fortunately for the Huskies, others in the conference have similar problems when it comes to winning, though none have coaches lashing out at players and presumably calling for moving vans. Yes, this has been one of the most disastrous UW football seasons ever.

