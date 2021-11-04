Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Independent Group Formed to Help Facilitate NIL Deals for UW Athletes

    Montlake Futures announces its formation with the help of donors, a coach and former athletes.
    Author:

    Whether by coincidence or design, coming two days prior to the Oregon-Washington football game, a third-party group that calls itself Montlake Futures on Thursday announced it will act as a go-between in connecting current Husky athletes to name, image and likeness opportunities.

    Several high-profile donors, ex-UW athletes turned professionals and even former football coach Chris Petersen are involved in this effort, which comes at time when the NCAA has permitted students to market themselves for profit and retain their amateurism.

    Oregon, of course, has rebuilt its entire athletic department based on the overly generous financial backing supplied by alum Phil Knight and his NIKE athletic shoe and apparel company, and Ducks athletes stand to benefit handsomely in their NIL pursuits.

    "It is exciting that we have people who are outside of the university who are excited about Husky football and they're willing to support Husky football in numerous ways," UW football coach Jimmy Lake said. 

    Read More

    Montlake Futures is the UW-related response to this new world order for collegiate athletes. School alums Neal Dempsey and Pete Shimer will use their considerable business-world influence to head up an independent advisory group.

    Dempsey is managing general partner for Bay Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, and his financial support built the UW football's indoor Dempsey Center. Shimer, once a Husky walk-on basketball player, is chief operating officer for Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services firm.

    “We have the ability to create some truly unique opportunities, both for our athletes and our corporate partners,” Dempsey said in a statement.

    Petersen, who coached the UW football team from 2014 to 2019, will use his "Built for Life" program as a standard to follow while he serves in an ambassador and transformational leadership roles for Montlake Futures. 

    Other lending support to this group are former football players Vita Vea and Taylor Rapp, both in the NFL; former basketball players Detlef Schrempf and Kelsey Plum, retired from the NBA and active in the WNBA; and ex-softball player Sis Bates. 

    Local companies endorsing Montlake Futures and likely providing NIL opportunities include Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Costco, Nordstrom and Precept Wines, and discussions are ongoing to add others. 

    "I think across the country this is just beginning and you see a few of the splash deals that have made headlines," Lake said. "I think no one knows where this is going to go. It's going to be interesting here in the next few years how it all unfolds."

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Husky Stadium at night.
    Football

    Independent Group Formed to Help Facilitate NIL Deals for UW Athletes

    35 seconds ago
    Jimmy Lake suggested his controversial comment was taken out of context.
    Football

    Lake Suggests His Oregon Comment Was Taken Out of Context

    54 minutes ago
    DeAndre Gill has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Local Edge Rusher Committed to UCLA

    2 hours ago
    The Huskies get ready to open their season.
    Basketball

    Hopkins Ready to Unveil Totally Revamped UW Team in Exhibition

    3 hours ago
    Dylan Morris offers encouragement to his teammates.
    Football

    After Rejecting Them, Morris Looks for a Way to Beat the Ducks

    5 hours ago
    Carson Bruener walks to practice in fall camp.
    Football

    5 Minutes with Carson Bruener, the Huskies' Rising Star

    2 hours ago
    Elijah Molden draws congratulations after scoring.
    Husky Legends

    Molden's Pick-6 Moment Didn't Take Long But It Counts

    Nov 3, 2021
    Dom Hampton and Zion Tupuola-Fetui were first-time starters this season against Stanford.
    Football

    Hampton Went From Hit and Miss Player to UW Safety Starter

    Nov 3, 2021