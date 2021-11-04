Independent Group Formed to Help Facilitate NIL Deals for UW Athletes

Whether by coincidence or design, coming two days prior to the Oregon-Washington football game, a third-party group that calls itself Montlake Futures on Thursday announced it will act as a go-between in connecting current Husky athletes to name, image and likeness opportunities.

Several high-profile donors, ex-UW athletes turned professionals and even former football coach Chris Petersen are involved in this effort, which comes at time when the NCAA has permitted students to market themselves for profit and retain their amateurism.

Oregon, of course, has rebuilt its entire athletic department based on the overly generous financial backing supplied by alum Phil Knight and his NIKE athletic shoe and apparel company, and Ducks athletes stand to benefit handsomely in their NIL pursuits.

"It is exciting that we have people who are outside of the university who are excited about Husky football and they're willing to support Husky football in numerous ways," UW football coach Jimmy Lake said.

Montlake Futures is the UW-related response to this new world order for collegiate athletes. School alums Neal Dempsey and Pete Shimer will use their considerable business-world influence to head up an independent advisory group.

Dempsey is managing general partner for Bay Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, and his financial support built the UW football's indoor Dempsey Center. Shimer, once a Husky walk-on basketball player, is chief operating officer for Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services firm.

“We have the ability to create some truly unique opportunities, both for our athletes and our corporate partners,” Dempsey said in a statement.

Petersen, who coached the UW football team from 2014 to 2019, will use his "Built for Life" program as a standard to follow while he serves in an ambassador and transformational leadership roles for Montlake Futures.

Other lending support to this group are former football players Vita Vea and Taylor Rapp, both in the NFL; former basketball players Detlef Schrempf and Kelsey Plum, retired from the NBA and active in the WNBA; and ex-softball player Sis Bates.

Local companies endorsing Montlake Futures and likely providing NIL opportunities include Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Costco, Nordstrom and Precept Wines, and discussions are ongoing to add others.

"I think across the country this is just beginning and you see a few of the splash deals that have made headlines," Lake said. "I think no one knows where this is going to go. It's going to be interesting here in the next few years how it all unfolds."

