Instant Reaction: Huskies Get Another Shot at Utah on Saturday Night

Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin react to the announcement of the newly arranged UW-Utah game on Saturday night and break it down.

Pandemic-permitting, the Washington football team turns to the Utah Utes on Saturday night at 7:30 pm at Husky Stadium after finding a replacement game for the cancelled Apple Cup.

The Huskies lost to Utah 33-28 in 2019 after blowing an eight-point, third-quarter lead. The Utes came back once cornerback Jaylon Johnson intercepted a Jacob Eason pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Utah scored 20 consecutive points without an answer to take a 33-21 lead before Eason threw a 3-yard TD pass to Aaron Fuller late in the game.

Utah's Jake Bentley will get his first start after playing against USC as an injury replacement for Cameron Rising, who went down with a shoulder injury 14 plays into last Saturday's game.

Bentley, a graduate transfer from South Carolina who had 33 starts at the SEC school, went 16 for 28 for 171 yards with 2 interceptions and a touchdown against USC.

Protecting Bentley was difficult for a young offensive line against the Trojans. That unit will have its hands full with Huskies' Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who has back-to-back 2-sack games and twice been named the conference's defensive lineman of the week.

Listen in as Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin discuss the Huskies' match-up against Utah.