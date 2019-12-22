Instant Reaction

The Chris Petersen closed the book on two schools. In doing so, both sides of the stadium cheered, "Thank you, Coach Pete!" This was the type of game that Husky fans had wanted all year long: Domination from wire-to-wire.

Statistically, the Huskies outgained the Broncos by only 80 yards the but much of that was because the UW decisively won the field-position and the turnover battles. It all began with putting pressure on BSU quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

The Huskies were never able to sack Bachmeier but they hit him enough to force some bad decisions. Washington defensive backs, Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden, each picked off a Bachmeier pass to kill drives.

This was a low-scoring affair early as the UW converted the Bryant interception into a 17-ayrd touchdown catch by Andre Baccellia and that held up as the only points by either side over the first 15 minutes of play. That marked the lowest-scoring Vegas Bowl opening quarter since Chris Petersen was at Boise State and the Broncos led the Utah Utes just 3-0 in 2010.

What We Saw

The Huskies played disciplined football all night, committing one penalty and zero turnovers.

Boise State was able to get pressure on UW QB Jacob Eason with 3 sacks but he didn't turn over the ball.

Richard Newton collected some tough yards rushing for the Huskies and threw for a touchdown, finishing with one on the ground and one through the air.

When the Huskies were forced to punt, Race Porter and Joel Whitford were able to flip the field, combining on a 47 yards per punt average.

Key Stats

In the first half, Boise State's Bachmeier didn't complete more than two passes in a row.

Jackson Sirmon finished third on the team with 54 all-purpose yards, coming on his fumble recovery on the second-to-last play of the game.

Elijah Molden had a team-leading 9 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble

Washington converted two key turnovers into 14 points.

Jacob Eason finished at 22-for-32 passing for 210 yards and a TD but he had no miscues.

Where do the Huskies Go From Here

Having played in the Peach Bowl, Fiesta and Rose bowls in the past three years, the Huskies spend the holidays with their families. They return in the spring to officially begin the Jimmy Lake era.