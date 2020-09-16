SI.com
Instant Reaction: Social Media Response to Big Ten Move, Pac-12 Limbo

Mike Martin

For once the rest of the Big Ten was happy to see Ohio State throw its considerable weight around. Buckeyes coach Todd Day refused to roll over and issued the below statement on social media.  

Ohio State wasn't about to sit on the sidelines and watch as a Power 5 team took its spot in the College Football Playoffs. 

The Big Ten will have an eight-game regular season, beginning in October with an opener and ending in December with a conference championship game.  

President Donald Trump weighed on something he had pushed for.

Q-13 FOX's Aaron Levine suggests that Pac-12 leadership has failed to lead in responding to the Big Ten moves.

Amid an abundance of caution, praise was sent to Ohio State medical officials.

Washington sophomore inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon saw some hypocrisy between the NFL playing and USC, UCLA, Cal and Stanford not playing.

UW recruiting targets JT Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka, while they await any sort of announcement about their high school football seasons, will keep their visits to other schools on hold as each determines who will be considered essential employees to enable prospects to visit campuses.

Meanwhile, current UW senior defensive lineman Josiah Bronson continues to get ready for whatever announcement is coming.

In posting the below meme, the Washington State player needed no words to express how he was feeling. 

Former UW lineman Jordan Reffett is not impressed with the Pac-12's current situation.

