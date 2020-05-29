HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

It's 99 Days to Michigan: Preview, Prediction and Pandemic Pessimism

Dan Raley

Campus doors are creaking as they swing open. Cobwebs are being removed. People are spraying and disinfecting everything.

College football players at most schools will be permitted to use campus facilities in June as the health crisis keeps everyone wary. Coronavirus testing is being tested and installed.

That's the important stuff. Health concerns. Mandatory requirements. Keeping everyone safe. 

Pandemic permitting, it's 99 days until Washington hosts Michigan at Husky Stadium.

While safeguards are being put in place, here's the more mundane yet interesting stuff regarding this high-profile opener -- all of a sudden, people elsewhere are talking about the game.

Michigan, according to these Wolverine-themed take on things, should have a field day offensively because Washington and most Pac-12 defenses supposedly don't play any defense.

Really?

At last count, the Huskies return 9 of 11 starters, including two first-team, All-Pac-12 selections in cornerback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. Defensive end Joe Tryon is on most legitimate mock drafts as a first-rounder. The secondary might be as talented as any found in any time zone.

The Fansided site also said the Huskies have won four national championships.

Must have got the footballers mixed up with the crew.

That said, a strong defense certainly is still no guarantee Washington will win this contest, if it's played -- the Huskies still have to find and groom a quarterback for this huge challenge.

But the thinking here is the UW-Michigan game shouldn't be a point-fest.

As for the final outcome, here's a neutral take from College Football News on what the Huskies and Wolverines might do if they meet. Three months out, these prognosticators recognize the Huskies' defensive prowess but also take into effect the quarterback deficiencies.

CFN's game forecast is actually a little surprising. These guys envision a very competitive football game. See if you agree with the prediction or not. The Huskies will enter the game 5-7 against Michigan, but have won four of the past six. 

Of course, this intersectional matchup will have to pass muster on many counts to be held at all. To have Michigan travel all the way out here, many things will have to fall into place. 

Ninety-nine days out, that's still a very legitimate concern.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Full Boil: Sixkiller Issued a Challenge When Things Were Bleak

The Huskies trailed Purdue 21-0 when the UW quarterback looked everyone in the eye and told them what he wanted.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

While Pac-12 Gears Up for June 15 Return, Shaw Calls Out Detractors

The Stanford football coach, who began his career at Western Washington, takes issue with critics whom he says are hurting his program with misinformed opinions.

Dan Raley

As NBA Draft Nears, Huskies' Isaiah Stewart Proving Hard to Resist

Pro basketball teams are having a hard time trying not to like the physical forward from New York.

Dan Raley

UW's Tafisi Needs to Create Another Buzz After Suffering That Stinger

The Husky linebacker plays a physical game. His injury at Arizona was scary and cost him half a season.

Dan Raley

Where's Sixkiller? He Wasn't in the Lineup When Duke Game Started

As an onerous sign of things to come, the Washington quarterback wasn't in the lineup for the first two games of his senior season.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Illinois Turns Into 'Transfer Portal U,' Taking Ex-Husky and others

Milo Eifler's move from Washington to the Illini wasn't so surprising after all. It was all about relationships. He had a deeper one with Illinois.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Is It Time For Washington to Move on from Death Row Dawgs?

Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss whether the Jimmy Lake-era Huskies should come with a new defensive identity. Mike says it's time to move on but Kaila makes a case for keeping Death Row Dawgs.

Mike Martin

In a Pandemic, We Look for Glimmers of Hope and Find It in Johan Hultin

This Sports Illustrated introspective details the dedicated efforts of a virus hunter. Read it to learn more about the obstacle in front of us.

Dan Raley

Making the Cut: 5-Star Recruit Troy Franklin Has UW in Final 4

The Huskies are one of the four finalists for the services of California five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Mike Martin

How Does College Football Restart? In New SI Feature, Mora Weighs In

Sports Illustrated launches SI All-American TV, a new weekly video feature. Jim Mora Jr., familiar to everyone in Seattle, weighs in.

Dan Raley