It's a Week to NCAA Waiver Vote: How Will It Affect the Huskies?

The University of Washington football team seemingly has everything except an experienced quarterback.

The defense is loaded with veteran players.

The returning running backs have been highly productive.

Jaxson Kirkland and the offensive line have a lot of size and potential.

The tight ends offer the usual pro prospects.

Ah, but QB remains the great unknown, the panacea, in Montlake. It's the one question mark between stamping Jimmy Lake's first team as elite or potentially 8-5 again.

Is Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris or Ethan Garbers ready for the grand opportunity to make the Huskies great again? Or will the speed of the game be too much for each of them to handle as these bonafide rookies.

Lake and his staff have to be asking themselves that very same thing: Do we gamble with an unproven quarterback or go get someone with a bit of a track record as an insurance policy? Or with the pandemic, does it really matter at this point?

Next week on May 20, the NCAA votes on whether to permit a one-time waiver that would enable athletic transfers to switch schools immediately without having to sit out a season, regardless of year in school. Some seem to think the ongoing health crisis will kill this proposal.

The outcome could be the difference between USC sophomore quarterback JT Daniels, who tore up his knee in last year's opener and was done, moving on or staying put with the Trojans. He can remove his name from the portal at any time.

Daniels is of the five best QBs available in the portal, according to Sports Illustrated. John Garcia offers his take for SI in the accompanying video.

If the waiver rule is enacted, everyone across the nation in need of an offensive leader will be reaching out to Daniels, a one-time five-star quarterback. If not, he probably would be best served by leaving the portal and rejoining the USC competition.

It's still unclear how well Daniels has responded to his knee surgery and when he could be ready.

Former USC quarterback Jack Sears, a grad transfer eligible to play right away, is available after pulling out of San Diego State once the Aztecs had a coaching change. He's visited North Carolina State, Northwestern and Oregon State, according to news reports.

Unlike Daniels, Sears has a very limited college resume. Appearing in just one game for the Trojans, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Arizona State at home in 2018. That's it.

Others in the portal are Taulia Tagovailoa from Alabama, Jarren Williams of Miami and Tyrrell Pigrome from Maryland. Of this trio, only Pigrome is a grad transfer, but he's just 5-foot-11. Tagovailoa appears to be a notch below his brother Tua in talent or else Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wouldn't let him out of his sight. Williams has had mixed success.

So what's Washington to do?

Probably nothing.

The Huskies, who flirted with Stanford's K.J. Costello, now at Mississippi State, have to think they've recruited the position well enough.

That one of their guys will step up and take charge.

That the indoctrination period will be brief for the winner.

It's a perfect opportunity for a UW quarterback to succeed.