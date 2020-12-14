It's Difficult to Beat USC in L.A. — But Not Impossible

The Huskies have beaten the Trojans a dozen times on the road. We break down the previous victories.

For their next assignment, the University of Washington football team will be asked to beat USC in Los Angeles.

That's about as easy as driving across town at rush hour.

Getting into a Hollywood party uninvited.

Or going a week without a positive COVID-19 test.

Ah, but it's not impossible.

In the 97 years the Huskies have played the Trojans, they have beat them 12 times in SoCal.

The dirty dozen.

Only one has been a blowout favoring the UW.

They've misfired 32 times against the Trojans on SoCal turf.

The Huskies, even with Sonny Sixkiller and Warren Moon quarterbacking the team in this decade, went 0-for-the-1970s in beating the Men of Troy in the sunshine.

From the beginning of the Vietnam War to the advent of Nirvana and Grunge music, the UW beat SC just one time over 27 years.

That game in 1980 would be the single greatest Husky road win over a program that's produced John Wayne, O.J. Simpson and Pete Carroll as pillars of its success.

Forty years ago, Don James took his Rose Bowl-bound UW team into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and knocked off the second-ranked Trojans 20-10.

The Huskies withstood a 216-yard rushing output by the legendary Marcus Allen.

That day, they broke the Trojans' 28-game winning streak.

It can be done.

As the Huskies prepare for their latest assignment, they will come nearly full circle over the past 24 seasons.

They'll try to exploit the Trojans with Cade Otton, their All-American candidate tight end.

In 1996, they manhandled his uncle, Brad Otton, who was the USC quarterback in a 21-10 Husky beatdown.

With the Pac-12 championship game five days away, we review the UW's previous L.A. conquests over the Trojans, which helped drown out that irritating song "Conquest."

The Dirty Dozen

1) 2015 UW 17, USC 12 — In a matchup of now former Husky coaches, Chris Petersen beat Steve Sarkisian in their second seasons in their respective jobs. The 16.5-point underdog Huskies relied on a pair of true freshmen in quarterback Jake Browning and tailback Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 134 yards, to get it done.

2) 2010 UW 32, USC 31 — Erik Folk kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining, his fourth three-pointer of the day, to pull the upset Quarterback Jake Locker was sensational, completing 24 of 40 passes for 310 yards and rushing for 110 yards on 12 carries.

3) 1996 UW 21, USC 10 — The Husky defense sacked uncle Brad Otton six times, with linebacker Jerry Jensen getting three of them. NFL-bound tailback Corey Dillon ran the ball 37 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

4) 1991 UW 14, USC 3 — The UW's national championship team was in control throughout though it couldn't embarrass the Trojans as it did most opponents that season. Los Angeles product Beno Bryant churned out 158 yards rushing, breaking 55- and 7-yard scoring runs to account for the Husky scoring.

5) 1980 UW 20, USC 10 — Down went a great Troy team that featured Marcus Allen. The Huskies did it primarily with special teams, with Ray Horton snapping off a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown to set the tone.

6) 1964 UW 14, USC 13 — The Huskies overcame a 13-0 deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jeff Jordan and Charlie Browning. The difference in this one came down to multi-purpose player Ron Medved converting both conversion kicks and fellow defensive back Jim Sampson blocking a Trojan PAT.

7) 1960 UW 34 USC 0 — Ray Jackson forced a fumble on the opening kickoff that he turned it into a short TD run himself a few plays later and George Fleming scored on a 65-yard punt return on the second series. That made it 14-0 just four minutes into the game, and the rout was on for the Rose Bowl-bound Huskies, who played without All-American quarterback Bob Schloredt, out with a shoulder injury.

8) 1950 UW 28, USC 13 — This was Hugh McElhenny's homecoming game and he didn't disappoint, with the Compton, California, product rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown. However, it was his backfield mate Roland Kirkby who put a dagger in the Trojans, returning an interception 69 yards for a score.

9) 1941 UW 14, USC 13 — Eight days before Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, the Huskies blitzed their hosts with a pair of 50-yard touchdowns: Earl Younglove went the distance with a reception and Jack Stackpool covered it with a run.

10) 1937 UW 7, USC 0 — The Trojans fumbled the ball eight times in this one, with the Huskies recovering one of the bobbles at the USC 24 to set up the lone score of the game in the second quarter, a Jimmy Johnston 1-yard run.

11) 1935 UW 6, USC 2 — Byron Haines was the goat and the hero of this slugfest. He fumbled the opening kickoff and it was recovered for a USC safety. He made amends with a 25-yard scoring dash in the second quarter.

12) 1934 UW 14, USC 7 — Five years into the Great Depression, the Huskies beat USC for the first time in L.A. on their fifth try. Burl Bufkin and Byron Haines scored on short TD runs in the second quarter and then it was hang on.

