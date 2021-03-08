Kirkland, Wattenberg Pancake Some National OL Recognition

The Husky left tackle and center rank among college football's very best offensive linemen on a top 20 listing.

Spring football practice is still a month away, but the University of Washington offensive line never sleeps these days.

Its reputation for being one of the nation's most talented and experienced set of blockers continues to gain traction.

The website stayaliveinpower5.com recently selected the nation's top 20 offensive linemen and 40 percent of the UW's enormous and experienced offensive front wall was included on this list — senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland at No. 8 and senior center Luke Wattenberg at No. 17.

The only other school with more than one individual player ranked was Boston College, which boasted senior center Alex Lindstrom at 10th and senior tackle Ben Petrula at 15th from its highly regarded fivesome.

Think about it, Alabama had just a solitary lineman singled out among this bunch, with tackle Evan Neal at No. 4.

Ohio State has only one, tackle Thayer Munford at No. 2.

Clemson, LSU and Wisconsin, always good for some monster NFL-bound linemen, have one selection each, too.

Note that Oregon and USC have none.

The only other Pac-12 linemen to draw attention was Utah tackle Nick Ford at No. 11 and Arizona State guard Dohnovan West at No. 14.

The offensive line is one area in which Washington is usually well stocked, with Trey Adams, Kaleb McGary and Nick Harris preceding Kirkland as first-team All-Pac-12 selections in recent seasons.

What all of this means for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wattenberg, a one-time 4-star recruit and soon to be a fifth-year starter and a sixth-season player for the Huskies, is he's been pegged as the league's top center.

"The Huskies will boast one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12 this fall," the site pointed out. "The entire offense operates through Wattenberg and he is as versatile as they come."

Even more revealing, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Kirkland, who is down 15 pounds from a year ago, set to start for his fourth consecutive season and considered one of the UW's top pro prospects, is merely considered the conference's top lineman at any position.

"He's heart and soul of the Huskies offense, who always sets the tone up front," the site said.

Wonder if Henry Bainivalu, Victor Curne or Ulumoo Ale feel slighted here?

No wonder, Husky coach Jimmy Lake wears a hat that says, "Run the Damn Ball."

The list and a breakdown on each player can be found here.

Below are the 20 lineman singled out.

STAYALIVEINPOWER5 Top 20 OLs:

1) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

2) Thayer Munford, T, Ohio State

3) Kenyon Greene, G, Texas A&M

4) Evan Neal, T, Alabama

5) Cain Madden, G, Marshall

6) Darian Kinnard, T, Kentucky

7) Colin Newell, C, Iowa State

8) Jaxson Kirkland, T, Washington

9) Ed Ingram, G, LSU

10) Alex Lindstron, C, Boston College

11) Nick Ford, T, Utah

12) Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

13) Matt Bockhorst, G, Clemson

14) Dohnovan West, G, Arizona State

15) Ben Petrula, T, Boston College

16) Mike Miranda, G, Penn State

17) Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

18) Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

19) Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech

20) Derek Schweiger, G, Iowa State