Jen Cohen's Statement on the Jimmy Lake Firing

The Jimmy Lake era as University of Washington football coach came to an end on Sunday through a terse four-paragraph statement announcing his termination and issued by athletic director Jen Cohen.

A school official said Cohen would speak with media members on Sunday through a zoom call at 5 p.m.

Thus eight days of Lake turmoil came to a head with him moving on while his players have games remaining at Colorado and at home against Washington State in the Apple Cup.

It's been a far more emotional time for the UW coaches and players left in Lake's wake than they've let on, preferring to remain resolute in pushing forward.

However, in the accompanying photo, Bob Gregory, Husky interim coach and defensive coordinator, shared a heartfelt hug with an Arizona State coaching peer following Saturday's game, a 35-30 Sun Devils victory.

Cohen's UW statement on Lake goes as follows:

University of Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen announced today that Head Football Coach has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The University will honor the terms of his contract. Assistant Coach will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.



"Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," said Cohen. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy's service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward."



A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.



Lake completes his tenure at UW with an overall record of 7-6.



