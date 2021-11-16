Jimmy Lake Tweets Out a Personal Message, Draws Positive Response

Jimmy Lake should have been going over the game plan for the Colorado game and figuring out ways to get his University of Washington team into the win column and bowl eligible.

Instead, the dismissed coach took to Twitter on mid-afternoon on Monday to show that he's hanging in there with what has be one of the most trying moments of his life, certainly of his professional career.

He used 15 words and three emojis to express himself, setting off a flurry of positive responses, mostly from appreciative fans, though tight end Cade Otton weighed in. It was Lake's first public sighting since losing his job.

For sure, it's far more easier to fire an unpopular coach than it is for someone as well-liked as Lake, who was relieved of his coaching duties on Sunday by UW athletic director Jen Cohen following a one-week suspension.

For the immediate future, Lake likely will reflect on what went wrong in losing his dream coaching job and how he'll go about rebuilding his reputation and finding another opportunity.

Two things he'll need to address before jumping back in: Being more diligent in his hiring practices and controlling his temper.

Lake might very well have lost his Husky job simply for putting his trust in John Donovan's offensive acumen, which has been proven lacking at two of three Power 5 schools. With the UW unable to move the ball, the head coach was putting no more than half a football team on the field.

Then there's this issue of anger management, which set the wheels in motion for Lake to give up his coaching role. UW sources have said his loss of control in dealing with linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the Oregon game was not a one-time incident, which the Seattle Times verified by showing Lake's confrontation with receiver Quinten Pounds at halftime of the 2019 Arizona game.

As pleasant as Lake generally is around people, he'll have to determine new bounds for being a tough-minded football coach when he makes his comeback. The old bounds proved costly.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven