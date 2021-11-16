Jimmy Lake's Playful but Prophetic Comment

Mondays with Jimmy are no longer.

To begin the week, win or lose, former University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake always seemed in good spirits when he sat down for his regular Monday press briefing to address the previous game and size up the upcoming outing.

Lake had the ability to rewind and start over after a loss. He liked to poke fun and banter with the media members he knew best. Held in the old Husky team room, this exchange always was a fairly lighthearted half-hour session.

Little did the coach know but a month before his coaching world would come crashing down and he lost his coveted job, Lake would say something eerily prophetic.

Coming off a 24-17 loss to UCLA at home, Dawgman.com's Kim Grinolds asked Lake if his team film review had showed anything different on a fourth-and-1 touchdown sneak by Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson that to some appeared to be stopped but was ruled a score.

Grinolds couched his question — knowing the answer could put the coach at odds with an officiating decision — by telling the Husky leader that he didn't want to get him into trouble.

"Am I in trouble?" Lake said grinning. "I didn't know that."

The second-year coach went on to say he had no objection to the second-quarter TD that put UCLA ahead 17-3 and had moved on (you can hear the full conversation in the video above).

As for actually being in trouble for any reason, Lake's team dropped to 2-4 with the loss to the Bruins. While there were no outward rumblings of upper-campus discontent, UW administrators no doubt couldn't have been too pleased that this once 20th-ranked Husky team had underperformed so badly by the season's halfway mark.

Three games later, Lake clearly found himself in jeopardy of losing his coaching job following a sideline incident with a player that was captured on a national TV broadcast during the Oregon game. He drew a one-week suspension that seemed to indicate worse things were coming.

Eight days later, on Sunday, Lake was fired.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven