Road to 1991 Perfection: 'Pinkel Was Gracious In His Exit'

Dan Raley

Leif Johnson, as a University of Washington fullback, previously took direction from Gary Pinkel. 

On this day, he looked over and saw the former Husky offensive coordinator caught in an awkward position.

Pinkel's new team had lost to his old one, 48-0. 

It wasn't a pleasant situation for someone who had been part of the Husky empire and would later build one himself at Missouri. This was one of those painful building-block moments that connected it all for the then new head coach.

If anything, Pinkel learned you don't schedule a national title contender, of which you are intimately familiar with, to face your rebuilding MAC team.

"It was an a**-kicking, and not a pleasant one, because of all the people he knew and been around for some time," said Johnson, now a Seaettle investment banker. "I'm sure it was certainly mixed emotions and his body language wore that very much so." 

As they exited the field, Johnson saw his former Husky offensive leader try to make the best out of a humiliating situation for Toledo.

"Pinkel, he was gracious on his exit, certainly saying hi to people," the fullback said. "But he couldn't wait to get out of there."

Johnson would follow the career of his former coach who had worked a couple of seasons at Washington with Keith Gilbertson in putting a more wide-open, multi-dimensional attack and would build a reputation at Missouri as an innovative offensive guy.  

"He had a remarkable career and it's funny because he became this Air Raid kind of offensive guru guy," he said. "A lot of it was he took the stuff Gilby had done and developed his own flavor and touch to it. It was interesting to see this play out over the course of his career."

