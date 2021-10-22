    • October 22, 2021
    4th and Inches Podcast: A Preview of Friday's UW-Arizona Game

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller take an insiders' look at the matchup in the desert.
    Author:

    The Washington Huskies find themselves sitting in a place very few would have predicted. Next-to-last in the Pac-12 North Divsion. Holding a 2-4 record, 1-2 in conference.

    This team was projected by many to compete for the division title with a heavyweight clash with Oregon on November 6th determining who would represent the North in the conference championship. 

    Things have not gone to plan for this program, not even close. 

    One the other side of this matchup come the Arizona Wildcats, who have an 0-6 record and the nation's longest losing streak at 18 in a row with little hope for a victory this season.

    First-year coach Jedd Fisch took over for Kevin Sumlin after the latter drove the program into the ground. The talent and the energy disappeared.

    Fisch has a long leash to rebuild things.

    Husky coach Jimmy Lake, however, took over a program on fairly firm footing, trying to return to championship caliber. It has gone the other way. 

    Lake inherited a program from Chris Peterson with the expectation that he would take the Huskies to that higher level. Instead, he comes into this game needing to win to keep their slim chance of going to a bowl game alive.

    Arizona has struggled on offense, mustering 14 points a game. The defense briefly looked stout against Oregon only to really struggle and now give up 32 points a game.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller, our football analysts, preview the matchup and discuss the keys to a Husky victory. 

    

