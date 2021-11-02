Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

    The UW and ASU resume their football series for the first time since 2018.
    Author:

    The University of Washington and Arizona State football teams will kick off their Husky Stadium game at 4 p.m. on November 13 when they resume their series for the first time since 2018.

    The late-afternoon kickoff means the Huskies likely will be subjected to just one full night game this season in Seattle — the 31-24 overtime win over California — where the mix of wind, rain and three hours of darkness can be especially daunting. 

    First the UW (4-4 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) will face Oregon this Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ABC-TV. 

    Much farther down the line, the Huskies and Washington State will get together for the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium, a game typically played in the afternoon but one that hasn't been scheduled yet.

    The UW and the Sun Devils (5-3 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) last played at Husky Stadium in early 2018, when the 10th-ranked Huskies hung on for a 27-20 victory in front of a 71,200 crowd.  

    Read More

    This marked Herm Edwards' first season as the ASU coach while the Chris Petersen-coached Huskies were on their way to an eventual Rose Bowl berth against Ohio State. 

    Edwards' current team is coming off a disappointing 34-21 defeat at home to Washington State, which knocked it out of first place tie with Utah in the Pac-12 South Division.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Husky Stadium in October.
    Football

    Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

    31 seconds ago
    Giles Jackson hauls in a Husky kickoff.
    Football

    After Change of Scenery, Here's How UW Portal Transfers Have Fared

    2 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake spoke about Oregon as the week got started.
    Football

    Lake Tried to be Careful About What He Said about the Ducks ... Oops

    18 hours ago
    Quade Green dishes the ball with the Huskies.
    Husky Legends

    Ex-Husky Quade Green Plays for the Celtics Now ... in Maine

    19 hours ago
    Carson Bruener and Jackson Sirmon celebrate their Stanford victory.
    Football

    Bruener, Henry Singled Out as Pac-12 Players of the Week

    20 hours ago
    Ryan Bowman inspires his teammates before kickoff.
    Football

    Ryan Bowman Latest Husky Lost for the Season, Ending Impactful Career

    22 hours ago
    Carson Bruener made his first start at Stanford.
    Football

    Bruener Had Cinderella Night Against Stanford, But It Was No Fairy Tale

    Nov 1, 2021
    Ethan Garbers lets one fly against Utah.
    Football

    Ex-Husky QB Ethan Garbers Pressed Into UCLA Starting Role, Loses

    Oct 31, 2021