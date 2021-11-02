Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

The University of Washington and Arizona State football teams will kick off their Husky Stadium game at 4 p.m. on November 13 when they resume their series for the first time since 2018.

The late-afternoon kickoff means the Huskies likely will be subjected to just one full night game this season in Seattle — the 31-24 overtime win over California — where the mix of wind, rain and three hours of darkness can be especially daunting.

First the UW (4-4 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) will face Oregon this Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ABC-TV.

Much farther down the line, the Huskies and Washington State will get together for the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium, a game typically played in the afternoon but one that hasn't been scheduled yet.

The UW and the Sun Devils (5-3 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) last played at Husky Stadium in early 2018, when the 10th-ranked Huskies hung on for a 27-20 victory in front of a 71,200 crowd.

This marked Herm Edwards' first season as the ASU coach while the Chris Petersen-coached Huskies were on their way to an eventual Rose Bowl berth against Ohio State.

Edwards' current team is coming off a disappointing 34-21 defeat at home to Washington State, which knocked it out of first place tie with Utah in the Pac-12 South Division.

