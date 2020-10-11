Pete Kwiatkowski Offers His Early Impressions on Husky Defense

Some guys are decidedly more vocal in approach. One player is a bit too heavy but still impressive when running around. Yet another of these behemoths has great expectations placed on him already.

Three days into a wet and windy preseason camp, such is the state of a University of Washington defensive unit supposed to be the backbone of Jimmy Lake's coming, pandemic-delayed Husky team.

Nine starters back made this an elite group on paper, but then outside linebacker Joe Tryon and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike opted out, creating openings and some uncertainty.

From the way defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski was talking on Sunday, however, Onwuzurike's replacement shouldn't be much of a mystery when the Huskies line up against California on Nov. 7.

While Tuli Letuligasenoa needs to lower his pad level and polish his footwork, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound sophomore from Concord, California, better prepare to open against the Golden Bears. The early observations would demand that.

"He's a guy we expect to own the middle," Kwiatkowski said. "He could be and should be a dominant player for us."



As for Tryon's successor, sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui from Pearl City, Hawaii, brings a bigger body to the competition, which includes sophomore Laiatu Latu, but he'll need to shed some of that.

Showing a pandemic weight gain, Tupuloa-Fetuia is packing 15 pounds more than he did last season. Some of it has got to go.

"I saw his weight at 278 and my jaw dropped," Kwiatkowski said. "He's not moving like 278. He looks good. When we drop him into coverage, he looks great. But he's going to lose some of that weight."

Ryan Bowman, a senior outside linebacker who played opposite Tryon, likewise has bulked up to 280 pounds, but he's hanging onto the added heft. He did this in order to be able to play every position across the defensive line.

He likes the attitude of his position group so far, noting that players who were more reticent before are definitely more expressive.

"Everyone is a lot more vocal," Bowman said. "Everyone wants to make a name for themselves. We've got guys who are truly hungry. We want to be hard-nosed nasty dudes."

Of the Huskies' more heralded first-year players, Kwiatkowski offered a few clues regarding the most heralded defensive newcomer, outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls, but didn't engage in the hype so many want to hear.

"For a freshman, he's physical, not afraid of contact, plays with pretty good intensity for a true freshman," the UW defensive coordinator said. "Sav'ell is definitely a guy who's showing up."

Asked for early impressions of the big-name freshmen who have joined the secondary, senior nickelback Elijah Molden instead pointed to preferred walk-on Kasen Kinchen, another nickelback, as someone who has his attention.

"He's doing a good job of handling that pressure as a young guy," Molden said. "Better than I did."

