Last Meeting Recap: 2019 Arizona Game Was Tale of Different Halves

Last year, the University of Washington football team traveled to Tucson not sure what it would face in the Arizona Wildcats. The state of Arizona often hasn't been kind to the Huskies.

The UW's first possession made it seem as if this game wouldn't be any different.

After defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike blocked the punt, setting up his team in great field position, the UW came away with nothing. Instead of settling for a 37-yard field goal, the Huskies elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 and didn't get the first down.

The first half was ugly for both sides.

The Husky offense floundered in the opening half. The UW came up only with two field goals in the first quarter and a Brandon Wellington fumble recovery for a score.

Entering the second half, the Wildcats led 17-14. However, Arizona didn't expect the Huskies to come out swinging and that's exactly what they did.

Six of the UW's seven drives in the second half resulted in scores, all touchdowns except for another field goal.

On the other hand, Arizona settled for only a touchdown and a field goal over the last 30 minutes of play.

Washington couldn't be stopped as Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and Salvon Ahmed ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns. The Husky backs collectively accounted for 207 total rushing yards, lead by Sean McGrew's 105 yards.

Arizona's Khalil Tate threw for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception.Tate, usually a running threat, couldn't get loose and finished with -28 yards on the ground. Arizona had four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, and its four-game win streak was snapped.

It was a far better finish than beginning for the Huskies.