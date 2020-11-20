SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Last Meeting Recap: 2019 Arizona Game Was Tale of Different Halves

Kaila Olin

Last year, the University of Washington football team traveled to Tucson not sure what it would face in the Arizona Wildcats. The state of Arizona often hasn't been kind to the Huskies. 

The UW's first possession made it seem as if this game wouldn't be any different. 

After defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike blocked the punt, setting up his team in great field position, the UW came away with nothing. Instead of settling for a 37-yard field goal, the Huskies elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 and didn't get the first down.

The first half was ugly for both sides. 

The Husky offense floundered in the opening half. The UW came up only with two field goals in the first quarter and a Brandon Wellington fumble recovery for a score. 

Entering the second half, the Wildcats led 17-14. However, Arizona didn't expect the Huskies to come out swinging and that's exactly what they did. 

Six of the UW's seven drives in the second half resulted in scores, all touchdowns except for another field goal. 

On the other hand, Arizona settled for only a touchdown and a field goal over the last 30 minutes of play.

Washington couldn't be stopped as Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and Salvon Ahmed ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns. The Husky backs collectively accounted for 207 total rushing yards, lead by Sean McGrew's 105 yards.

Arizona's Khalil Tate threw for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception.Tate, usually a running threat, couldn't get loose  and finished with -28 yards on the ground. Arizona had four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, and its four-game win streak was snapped.

It was a far better finish than beginning for the Huskies.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morris' Husky Debut was Commendable But He Wasn't a Lock to Start

The University of Washington redshirt freshman quarterback was the backup until his teammate got injured.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game

The Huskies have announced they will wear their alternative jerseys Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin weigh in on this wardrobe selection.

Kaila Olin

LISTEN: Latest Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Heading into week three of conference play, the Oregon Ducks sit atop Andrew Percival's Pac-12 power rankings. The Huskies aren't far behind.

Mike Martin

Friday Film Study: Dyson McCutcheon Breaks Down His Game

The Washington Husky cornerback commit joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller for a film-study session.

Trevor Mueller

Road to 1991 Perfection: Jones, UW Made Beavers Pay Dearly for their Earlier Mistake

The Husky outside linebacker and his teammates were so focused on running the table they barely celebrated the fact they had clinched a Rose Bowl berth.

Dan Raley

Lake Revels in Old-School Football Touches as He Readies for Arizona

The Husky coach picked up his initial first down with a fullback dive, which pleased him no end.

Dan Raley

Kaila’s Keys for the Huskies to Beat Arizona

Can the Huskies extend their record to 2-0 against the Arizona Wildcats? Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin offers the keys to a UW victory.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fraley, Huskies Lost Mambo Socks, Nothing Else

The UW players were accused of throwing gang signs, but they were just celebrating at Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

4th and Inches Podcast: Arizona Preview with Alameda Ta'amu

The former Husky and NFL defensive lineman joins Husky Maven hosts Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Washington's matchup with the Wildcats.

Trevor Mueller

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms