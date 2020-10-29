Jimmy Lake Discusses Virus Impact on Husky Football Team

Fans began complaining once the University of Washington announced the 7:30 p.m. kickoff time for its Nov. 7 opener at California.

Late at night.

So inconvenient.

So Pac-12.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake, his staff and players, however, did not join that chorus of discontent.

"We're grateful to be playing football," Lake said. "We know how quickly this game can be snatched away from us. It was a short time ago we didn't think we were playing any football in 2020."

He said this as Wisconsin was canceling its football game against Nebraska in the Big Ten and shutting down its athletic facilities for a week following 12 positive test cases discovered among its Badgers players.

While not revealing numbers or names, Lake went on to describe the COVID-19 struggles of his team.

Confirming what others earlier disclosed, Lake said a handful of his UW players have tested positive for novel coronavirus and exposed others, and various Huskies have been quarantined, up to 14 days, some on three occasions.

"We've been through so much adversity already," Lake said. "We've learned a lot about ourselves in the last seven or eight months."

In the past week, a UW athletic department spokesman said the school currently had three active positive cases among all of its athletes.

In four months, the school has tested 547 athletes and administered 3,703 PCR tests and dealt with 35 positive cases overall.

Last Friday, Lake put his team in a Seattle-area hotel to run through virus protocols for the Huskies' three or more road games. Players had to conform to regimented guidelines regarding rooming with others, sitting and eating.

On Thursday morning, the coach put his team through a game-like scrimmage that began at 9 a.m., simulating a possible kickoff time for a future early Saturday game for TV purposes. One that won't resonate well with fans either.

Lake later tweeted out a final score of the scrimmage, having a little fun with it at the expense of a competing conference.

As for playing in the early morning hour, there are no complaints from Lake, as he describes in this second video.

"For us, to sit here and complain about any game time, that is not us," Lake said. "You just tell us when to play, where to go and we'll be there to play."

