Lake Says UW-Cal Game is On and Within an Hour Pac-12 Cancels It

Dan Raley

In a stunning turn of events, not more than an hour after Washington coach Jimmy Lake said the Huskies' football opener would be played, the Pac-12 canceled it at California's request. The game will not be made up.

The conference tweeted out a statement on Thursday that said the Golden Bears requested not to play because they didn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available over virus concerns.

On Wednesday, Cal reported that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team needed to contact trace.

Meantime, Lake said his team went through an upbeat Thursday morning practice and fully intended to fly to the Bay Area on Friday as planned and play the opener.

"Everything we've heard is the game is on," Lake told reporters on a Zoom call. "Right now we just had a great practice and we're ready to travel to Berkeley and go get a first victory."

Yet no sooner than the first-year UW head coach offered that pronouncement, the wheels were in motion to pull the plug on the Saturday night game, which had a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

In a statement, UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen offered the following reaction: "Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won't have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley. I'm also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn't wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront."

The Huskies, in this pandemic age, now have had three football openers canceled -- Sept. 5 against Michigan, Sept. 26 against Stanford and this Cal game. 

They'll now turn their attention to the next game on Saturday, Nov. 14, against Oregon State in Husky Stadium at 8 p.m. 

Lake said once he received word from Cal the game might be in jeopardy, he and his staff contacted all of the UW players to reassure them that every effort would be made to play the season opener, to keep them calm. 

The coach said he's been told the Bears player with the positive test remains healthy. 

All of this news came while the UW was announcing that it had a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among its baseball players and had to shut down that team's offseason workouts on campus. 

The school reports nine athletes testing positive for the virus and in quarantine care.

Lake said his players don't interact with other UW athletes and are basically kept in a bubble in the football facilities located in the stadium. 

"It's been a negative around here that the football team is over here and doesn't see anybody," the coach said. "Now it's obviously a positive. No other athletes come over here and we don't leave our football part at all." 

The Huskies were planning to fly to California at mid-day on Friday and stay sequestered until it was time to go to the stadium to play on Saturday night, with no walk-through the night before. The UW players were to be tested Saturday by conference personnel with a one-hour turnaround for results.

