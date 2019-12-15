Jimmy Lake was unavailable for Vegas Bowl interviews, a school spokesman explained to gathered media on Saturday. He was too busy hosting recruits.

More importantly, in terms of image and perception, Lake was scoring his first significant win as the Washington football coach.

Seven days from the Vegas Bowl and two weeks into Lake's coaching leadership, he received a verbal commitment from a heavily pursued recruit, defensive back Jacobe Covington.

Able to play both safety and cornerback, Covington hails from the same Saguaro High School that provided the Huskies with corner Byron Murphy, now with the Arizona Cardinals.

What made this recruiting development so interesting is Covington de-committed from Washington when it was still Chris Petersen's program and he returned to the fold with it now Lake's show.

As Lake says in the accompanying video, "My attention needs to be on the full spectrum of the program."

Covington, if he's as good as advertised, shows that Jimmy's concentration level is as focused as needed. Lake's promotion apparently was a big factor in the teenager re-upping with the Huskies.

"Jacobe just needed some time to take a step back reevaluate what he was looking for in a school, and, in the end, the thing that made him choose Washington during the summer were the same things that ultimately led him back to his original decision," Saguaro coach Jason Mohns told the Arizona Republic. "Obviously, Coach Lake taking over as head coach was a huge plus for Jacobe, because he has a great relationship with him. And we have seen first-hand what he has been able to do in the past with a Saguaro DB."

Covington is designated as a 4-star recruit and reportedly entertained scholarship offers or strong interest from LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Arizona and Arizona State.

Seattle Times beat reporter Mike Vorel wrote and tweeted that this "might be as significant a recruiting win, outside of (Sav’ell) Smalls, as anyone in this class,” which Covington retweeted.

On Oct. 15, Covington backed away from Washington, publicly thanking Petersen and Lake for their consideration of his recruitment. Now he's back.

Covington, at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, had 30 tackles, three sacks, an interception and two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, helping the Sabercats reach the Arizona Open football championship game.

The UW's early signing period recruiting announcements will come Wednesday, with Lake doing a teleconference call with beat reporters from Las Vegas and able to discuss the official commitments.