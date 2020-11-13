SI.com
Lake Has No Kickoff Curfew; His UW Team Will Play at any Hour

Dan Raley

Washington vs. Oregon State.

Kickoff is 8 p.m.

Pacific time. 

Saturday night from Husky Stadium

FS1 will televise the action.

Too bad no one will see it back East.

That said, college football is back again for Seattle and the rest of the Pac-12.

Nobody's complaining about kickoff in the University of Washington football program, least of all the head guy.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake says he could care less what time the conference games kick off. He's ready to play at any hour. Early is good for him. Late doesn't bother him either.

The more national exposure, the better. 

Lake was extremely pleased when he saw USC and Arizona State get after it last Saturday at 9 a.m. He got plenty of feedback.

"We had the Pac-12 on national TV," Lake said. "I thought that was awesome that 9 a.m. start. Everyone got to see it. I got a lot of text messages from East Coast friends, saying, 'Hey, we get to watch your games.' I think it was huge."

While there might be some local fans grumbling rather than celebrating the early morning kickoff, the Husky coach saw long-term positive effects in it. He'll take a national lens on things any time and run with it.

"They get to see that big-time football is out here out west," Lake said. "The recruits get to see it. The media get to see it. The college football playoff committee gets to see it. It's good for the Pac-12."

Lake reminded that the conference in recent years has supplied the third-highest number of NFL draft picks from among the Power 5 leagues, with the Huskies topping the Pac-12 in draftees.

"We have really good players," he said. "There's really good coaches across the Pac-12. And there's really good teams. They need to be seen."

Football

