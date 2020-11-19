Lake Revels in Old-School Football Touches as He Readies for Arizona

Jimmy Lake has a win under his belt and, hey, for the first time in three weeks he didn't have to address whether his University of Washington football team would play its upcoming game in the face of the pandemic.

Forty-eight hours from meeting Arizona, the Husky coach was upbeat and enthusiastic as he discussed any number of topics, from adding Jermaine Kearse to his coaching staff to the Pac-12 giving approval for scheduling non-conference games to his team's physical play.

Of the latter, Lake can't say enough about what he wants and what he's getting in return. For example, his team's first third-down conversion in the opener against Oregon State came on an old-school fullback dive by tight end Jack Westover, which pleased him no end.

"I was proud of that," Lake said. "That was awesome. I'll make sure I have a clip of that pulled out and ready to show."

From the I-formation, Westover ran the ball three times for 16 yards against the Beavers. Earlier this week, he revealed how he had rushed the ball only once before in a game in his football career — in eighth grade.

"During training camp, I think he might have had 150 carries," Lake said. "We grooved that call and practiced it over and over, and it worked a lot."

Westover spent a lot of time in the backfield, more often blocking for others, giving him a multi-faceted role, one becoming more prevalent throughout the roster.

"I consider myself a tight end, but obviously I'm a versatile guy," Westover said. "We plug in a lot of guys."

Lake, when asked about his Husky offensive line, spoke about each of the starters (we'll address that in a Saturday story) but he singled out reserve offensive tackle Cory Luciano — who was a tight end last season. Luciano came onto the field for what are called "heavy packages," giving the UW an extra blocker.

"I think you'll see his role grow," the coach said. "I was extremely excited for him to have a healthy training camp. He played a physical, nasty training camp, which I love."

Lake also used true freshman outside linebacker Cooper McDonald from Haslet, Texas, against Oregon State, considering him one of his newcomers who arrived on campus ready to play.

The coach pointed to a pair of scrimmages where McDonald came up with multiple sacks or tackles for loss as if it were routine.

"I just looked in his eyes and you just saw the confidence," Lake said. "It wasn't like he was surprised he made the plays. It was like he knew he was going to make the plays."

The Husky leader also addressed bringing Kearse, the former UW and NFL wide receiver, on board as an advisor who will scout opponents, watch game film and examine recruit film.

"All of the football he's been around is going to be unbelievable to our staff," Lake said. "He's got a Super Bowl ring."

Earlier in the week, the Pac-12 gave its approval for its schools to schedule non-conference football games if no conference members are available to play because of the health crisis. Lake said he'd prefer plugging in a league opponent but welcome the alternative.

Should a non-league team agree to a game, in most cases it will need to be played at a Pac-12 site.

"It's difficult to try to travel or get a team here, but we'll work those things out," Lake said. "At the end of the day, let's let these guys play."

