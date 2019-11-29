Husky
UW's Lake: 'Learning Lot of Hard Lessons'

Dan Raley

For all the disappointment and disgruntlement on both sides, the 112th Apple Cup brings together traditional rivals in transition. Two Pac-12 programs suffering painful growth lessons, as UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake points out about his Huskies in this video taken a few weeks back.

The Huskies and Cougars are playing a lot of young guys. The UW has 55 to 60 guys on the roster with freshman status, true or redshirt. The records of theses teams indicate that. It could be a momentary blip. It could take a couple of seasons to rectify.

Either way, these coaches, Chris Petersen and Mike Leach, have a history of recruiting well and winning. It should play out in a positive manner. 

In a year's time, who will be the quarterbacks at UW and WSU? Will the Cougars have another grad transfer behind center or find another guy in the program ready to go? Will the Huskies have Jacob Eason, Jacob Sirmon or their first grad transfer taking snaps? 

Will either team be able to stop anyone on defense? 

Who will be the Apple cup favorite in 2020? 

Will Leach, always tempted to try something new, still be in the Palouse?

That stuff will all have to wait. The Cougars think they can break their long losing streak to the UW this afternoon. The Huskies are having none of that talk.

We'll all sit back and enjoy the intrigue and see how it plays out. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

UW tight end has had better season than his team

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Hopkins' first recruit scores career-best 23 points for Long Beach State

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

Ahmed: 'It's Hold to our Standards'

Huskies RB closes in on 1,000 yards rushing entering Apple Cup.

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars