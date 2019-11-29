For all the disappointment and disgruntlement on both sides, the 112th Apple Cup brings together traditional rivals in transition. Two Pac-12 programs suffering painful growth lessons, as UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake points out about his Huskies in this video taken a few weeks back.

The Huskies and Cougars are playing a lot of young guys. The UW has 55 to 60 guys on the roster with freshman status, true or redshirt. The records of theses teams indicate that. It could be a momentary blip. It could take a couple of seasons to rectify.

Either way, these coaches, Chris Petersen and Mike Leach, have a history of recruiting well and winning. It should play out in a positive manner.

In a year's time, who will be the quarterbacks at UW and WSU? Will the Cougars have another grad transfer behind center or find another guy in the program ready to go? Will the Huskies have Jacob Eason, Jacob Sirmon or their first grad transfer taking snaps?

Will either team be able to stop anyone on defense?

Who will be the Apple cup favorite in 2020?

Will Leach, always tempted to try something new, still be in the Palouse?

That stuff will all have to wait. The Cougars think they can break their long losing streak to the UW this afternoon. The Huskies are having none of that talk.

We'll all sit back and enjoy the intrigue and see how it plays out. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.