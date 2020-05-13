Even in the Pandemic Pause, the Huskies' Jimmy Lake Looks Ready to Coach at All Times

Some of the football coaches looked relaxed if not a little sleepy while stretching out or squinting into their laptop screens to take part in this week's Pac-12 conference calls.

Not Jimmy Lake.

The new University of Washington coach sat erect, almost on the edge of his seat, as if he was ready to jump up and run down the tunnel at Husky Stadium and sprint onto the field.

Considering his aggressive nature, Lake was asked how tough it's been to not be able to run practice as the man in charge because of the pandemic.

"It's definitely a challenge but thankfully I've been here going on seven years now," Lake said. "Especially on the defensive side of the ball. these guys have heard my voice over and over and over. On the offensive side, they've heard me in a different fashion.

"All of our players here, I've been in the recruiting process with nearly every single one of them. They know me and know my personality. There are a lot of positives there."

Lake told his media audience that he felt his Husky football program had got off to a good start with winter conditioning beginning in January to the middle of March. His conditioning staff had introduced come competitive wrinkles to the workouts that seemed to excite the players.

Rather than bemoan what the Huskies have had to go without, the new coach expressed a positive scenario resulting from the shutdown of society, including all college campuses.

"If anything now, it's fueled the fire where these guys are chomping at the bit to come back," Lake said. "Our team is going to be extremely grateful when they do come back. It's building the fire in these guys."

The coach had big plans for spring football practice, intending to turn the closing game into a much bigger event for the players, fans and recruits. He's had to redirect his energy in other ways.

He's tried to become the best virtual football coach possible, keeping things together as everyone waits for the world to become healthier and their sport to restart.

"Going through spring football practice would have been a huge deal for our program and for me as a new head football coach," Lake said. "Fortunately, I've been around a lot of great football coaches. I'll lean back back on those experiences."

Except, he wasn't leaning at all. His posture was perfect. He remained ready to begin coaching for real.