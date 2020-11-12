Lake '100 Percent Confident' OSU Game Is On, But Beavers Report Positive Test

Jimmy Lake was sort of like a commercial airline pilot doing a safety walk around his jet parked at the gate, peering at the engines, kicking the tires, looking for anything out of place.

On Thursday, the University of Washington football coach reported it was all systems go for the opener against Oregon State at Husky Stadium 48 hours later.

"At this moment, I feel 100 percent confident that this game is going to take place on Saturday night," Lake said.

Meantime unbeknownst to the UW coach, the Beavers reported a positive COVID-19 test among one of its football players. There is no indication — yet — that this will affect the coming game.

Stay tuned.

A week ago, Lake made a similar pronouncement to Husky beat reporters at the very moment the Pac-12 was pulling the plug on the California-Washington football game in Berkeley, California, because of a positive virus test and subsequent quarantining that diminished the available manpower.

These days, no one feels overly confident about playing a college football game, let alone winning it, because of the pandemic that is surging again nationwide, causing cancellations or postponements elsewhere.

While the school has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases among UW athletes — 13 active cases, compared to nine last week, both highs since testing began — Lake had this answer when asked if any of his players were affected.

"Good to go," he said.

That wasn't exactly a definitive yes or no, but hopefully for the Huskies it meant all of them were healthy.

The Oregon State game marks the UW's fourth attempt at opening the 2020 season, following cancellation of games against Michigan on Sept. 5 and Stanford on Sept. 26, both slated for Husky Stadium, and last Saturday at California.

The league also announced that the Nov. 27 Apple Cup in Pullman, Washington, will be held at 7:30 p.m., giving the Huskies three fairly late kickoffs in their first three games. The UW meets Oregon State at 8 p.m. on Saturday and faces Arizona the following week at 5 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

"I have no preference at this point," Lake said, when asked about the late kickoffs. "We just want to play a game. It doesn't matter when."

