How Do the UW Freshmen Fit In? Have to Read Between the Lines

Jimmy Lake is pleasant enough when he speaks about his University of Washington football team. He's just not going to offer any finite detail.

Yes, he has four quarterback candidates. No, he won't tell you anything about the competition other than they're all receiving similar snaps.

Asked about his new freshmen, Lake perked up and said, "It really is like Christmas morning." Meaning, he finally got to unwrap these newcomers and see what they could do in practice.

Lake proceeded to offer first impressions of his first-year players without mentioning any of them by name. He's worried about giving up competitive information and overdoing it. He didn't play it this close to the vest as the defensive coordinator.

"We've always used a lot of young guys on defense," he said. "You come in here and you're ready to compete, and you learn the scheme and technique that we're teaching in all three phases, you're going to play."

COVID-19 will both force and enable him to play a lot of freshmen from a top-rated class. In these strange, heavily restricted times, the new head coach doesn't have to worry about needlessly using up some young guy's eligibility.

Without Lake providing any insight, people will be left to guess the progress being made over the next four weeks by these first-year players, who collectively graded out as the top recruiting class in the Pac-12.

Can Ethan Garbers beat out the other and older three Husky scholarship quarterbacks and start the opener at California — against his brother, Chase?

Probably not.

Will any of the brand new defensive backs, safeties Jacobe Covington and Makell Esteen plus cornerbacks James Smith and Elijah Jackson, unseat a bunch of upperclassmen and earning a starting job right off the bat?

The way Lake continues to pump these guys, expect one to start, maybe two to play a lot. Or more.

"They're as long as we want them to be," the coach said. "They're as fast as we want them to be."

Lake said the two new running backs looked good while his new wide receivers made big plays. He thought the new offensive linemen were impressive, too.

Finally, his most curious statement described his two new outside linebackers, one of whom is Sav'ell Smalls, the highest graded player in the class.

"Their pass-rush moves and their get-off is different than I've seen around here the last couple of years," Lake said.

Could Smalls be an immediate starter, especially with Joe Tryon having abandoned college football in favor of the NFL?

With Lake, people will to read between the lines to find clues. While this all could be coach's hype, the new leader reminded everyone that the UW program has a history of playing young guys right away, especially on defense.

"There's nothing like competition," he said. "Right now, we have competition at a lot of positions, which I'm extremely excited about."

