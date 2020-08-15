SI.com
Lake Sends in a Surprising Play: What About a Football Restart in November?

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake hasn't coached a game yet as the new University of Washington football leader. 

He hasn't led a sanctioned practice, only what's known as an OTA, or organized team activity.

Yet Lake has been challenged in a big way for nearly six months now. In the face of a lingering pandemic, he's had to draw on everything he learned as an assistant coach and a defensive coordinator and use it to try and keep his Husky team together. To keep it from losing interest.

Spring football practice got canceled. 

The Michigan season opener went down the tubes.

The fall season was flushed.

With each devastating blow, Lake has strongly urged his team not to give in to disappointment or wallow in despair, rather take the down time and do something constructive with it.

"The opportunity for them to get bigger, faster and stronger, and learn their techniques inside and out, is there," the coach said. "They're going to be ready to go when we decide to play football again."

On Friday, while speaking to reporters, Lake threw out another carrot, one that made everyone do a double-take.

Virus permitting, he floated the idea of holding "spring practice" in November.

Only Jimmy had thought of that.

"If we can get beyond our summer control, there's a possibility we have spring football in the fall," he said. "How about that, a little spring football in the fall? And maybe if we get this virus under control, we could maybe get some fans out there and watch a little spring football — in November."

Lake's vision might have been a little overly optimistic, but he got people's attention, which is what he set out to do. 

"There's definitely some motivation if we're going to plan on playing some football in January," he said. "We have to play football before that to get prepared."

Lake continues to do some of his best coaching, and he still hasn't conducted his first official practice.

