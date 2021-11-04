Asked if he wanted to walk back comments he made that seemed to disparage Oregon academically in advance of Saturday's football game, University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake resisted, instead suggesting his words were taken out of context.

Earlier in the week, the second-year Husky leader was pressed about whether the Ducks were his chief recruiting rival and Lake's answer quickly went national and even drew a response from Oregon president Michael Schill.

"No, I addressed a lot of that on my radio show last night," Lake said in his regular Thursday media briefing. "All you guys in here know the way my comments were laid out and, of course, someone takes a snippet of it and then it becomes national news. Of which, I understand in a rivalry week, everything's going to be looked at with microscope."

What seemed to catch everyone's attention, from ESPN to an indignant Oregon school administration, was the following message imparted by Lake, in stilted fashion, regarding his recruiting efforts against the Ducks:

“Our battles are really, the schools that we go against are way more, have academic prowess, like the University of Washington — Notre Dame, Stanford, USC. We go with a lot of battles toe-to-toe all the way to the end with those schools. So I think that’s made up in your [media] world. In our world, we battle more academically prowess teams.”

Lake was next asked if his comments would serve to further motivate the Ducks in Saturday's game at Husky Stadium?

"I think they're already fired up," he said. "I think we're fired up, as well. We're both excited for this matchup."

