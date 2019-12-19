Recipe for Success: No UW Recruiting Defections

Jimmy Lake sounded like the most relieved man in Las Vegas. He hadn't squandered his big paycheck at the blackjack table. In fact, he didn't lose anything at all on Wednesday.

The new Washington football coach obtained the signatures of 23 recruits--everyone who had committed to the Huskies when Chris Petersen was in charge. Not one defector. No surprises.

"To a man, they knew what we were all about," Lake said of the incoming players to Seattle beat reporters by phone from Nevada. "It's definitely a big exhale."

As he so eloquently stated in this video when presented as coach, he's seen the recipe, knows the recipe and will copy the recipe.

As with any carefully guarded family secret, ingredients are the most important part. There was no mention of OKGs--our kind of guys, which some fans had become to find tiresome. He went for big, fast and well-regarded players.

He recruited talented teenagers who, together, represent the Pac-12's top recruiting class as judged by 24/7Sports.

Lake and his staff brought in five offensive linemen and four linebackers, filling obvious needs for the coming seasons.

Nine from the recruiting class came from California, six from Washington. Eight states in all supplied the UW with players.

Three who drew the most discussion on Lake's presser were linebacker Sav'ell Smalls from Seattle's Kennedy Catholic, defensive back Jacobe Covington from Chandler, Arizona's Saguaro High. and running back Sam Adams II from Sammamish's Eastside Catholic.

Smalls is the proverbial 5-star recruit, someone who didn't have the Huskies on his initial recruiting lists. Adams, the son of a former NFL player by the same name, presents many position possibilities. Covington pulled back his commitment when Petersen was still coach and then reversed himself once more.

Among the recruiting services, Smalls was ranked as the state's No. 1 prospect, the third-best outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 11 overall recruit.

"You have people in your ears who shouldn't be in your ears," Lake said of Smalls. "Thankfully, Sav'ell had the right people talking to him at the right time down the stretch. We knew Sav'ell was a very smart, big-time player. We knew he’ll be great teammate in our locker room. We knew he would fit us. That’s why kept recruiting him."

Covington settled on the UW a second time over the weekend. He played at the same high school that sent Byron Murphy to the Huskies.

"I think our strong relationship that we had for 2 1/2 years, with his family and him, is what held this thing together," Lake said of the Arizona signee. "When all the dust settled, he remembered this was the right fit for him."

Adams, whose father played for the Seahawks among others in the NFL, comes to Washington after playing equally adept as a running back and cornerback. Lake left no question where this local recruit will play.

"He will be a running back for us," the coach said. "We think he will be a big pounding, bruising running backs. I love those big running backs in the fourth quarter that teams don’t want to tackle."