Lake Suspended for Arizona State Game, Replaced by Gregory

The University of Washington athletic department on Monday suspended Husky coach Jimmy Lake for a week without pay for his heated interaction with reserve linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the Oregon game, a move that still could end up costing Lake his job.

Athletic director Jen Cohen made the announcement an hour before Lake was supposed to hold his week-opening media briefing, indicating the coach won't return until next Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach for Saturday's game against Arizona State at Husky Stadium.

In the first half of Saturday's 26-16 loss to the Ducks, Lake was seen racing down the sideline and crashing into an official before getting his hands Fuavai, a walk-on from Seattle and a special-teams player.

It appeared that Lake struck the player on his helmet and then gave him a healthy shove from the sideline, which the school deemed unacceptable, all of which was shown to nationwide ABC-TV viewing audience.

In his postgame news conference, the second-year Husky coach denied hitting Fuavai, indicating he was only trying to separate his player from an Oregon opposing player.

“Our staff has spent the last 24-plus hours reviewing video of the incident, as well as speaking with coach Lake, the involved student-athlete and several other student-athletes and members of the staff," Cohen said in a prepared statement, "and I have made the decision to suspend coach Lake for next Saturday’s game against Arizona State."

While his actions were deemed unacceptable by the school, Cohen backtracked some and said that UW president Ana Mari Cauce, who attended the game, and herself and others involved in reviewing the matter didn't believe Lake acted intentionally.

In other words, they concluded his emotions got the better of him, possibly explaining why a suspension was meted out rather than a termination.

“President Cauce, our faculty athletics representative Alexes Harris and members of our executive staff are in agreement that while we do not believe that his actions were intentional or deliberate," Cohen said, "we can have no tolerance for a coach interacting with a student in the manner coach Lake did. We have high expectations of conduct for our coaches, and we will not shy away from those expectations.”

Lake's suspension comes one day following the firing of John Donovan as the Husky offensive coordinator with the Huskies struggling mightily on offense through a 4-5 season.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven