Lake Tried to be Careful About What He Said about the Ducks ... Oops

It's a big week and Jimmy Lake brought notes for guidance while sitting through his regular Monday media briefing.

The University of Washington football coach laughed off one loaded question about Oregon.

He carefully responded to others that involved the Ducks.

Six days before the Huskies' most important football game of the season, Lake steadfastly provided one conservative answer after another until the guy was quizzed about off-field stuff that might considered an ongoing problem between the schools.

Recruiting.

Lake probably didn't do it intentionally, but he stepped in it.

Trying to steer clear from any rivalry week controversy, he dove right in.

He was quizzed on whether Oregon is a significant rival for scholarship recipients and supplied this explanation.

"That is way more pumped up than it is. Our battles are really the schools we go against, that have academic prowess like the University of Washington — Notre Dame, Stanford, USC. We go with a lot of battles, toe to toe, all the way to the end, with those schools. So I think that's made up and pumped up in [the media's] world. In our world, we battle more academically prowess teams."

Oh.

Lake likely walked away from this press gathering thinking he had done well in the damage-control department while offering a team message.

Within a few hours, his comment was plastered on social media by ESPN.

It likely already had made its way to Eugene, Oregon.

If there were still bulletin boards in locker rooms, especially in the Ducks' palatial football estates, this would have been pinned to one.

What wasn't spelled out is that Oregon flipped two of the UW's 2022 recruits in past months, defensive tackles Sir Mells of Henderson, Nevada, and Ben Roberts from Salt Lake City.

Other players considered both schools and committed directly to the Ducks without the commitment messiness.

But, no, it's not a problem, insisted the UW coach.

The Huskies have bigger recruiting skirmishes, as Lake pointed out, than when dealing with that little community college 275 miles south.

Welcome to Washington-Oregon rivalry week, Jimmy.

