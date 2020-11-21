SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH: SI Recruiting Analyst Discusses Dead-Period Extension, What It Means to UW

Kaila Olin

When COVID-19 caused high schools nationwide to postpone fall football seasons, players had to make tough decisions. They couldn't visit campuses and meet with college coaches. They couldn't have those coaches in their homes to interact with their families. 

The class of 2021 is making history with how players are being recruited and making decisions. Some are committing to schools without seeing them or ruling them out because of that.

And now, the NCAA has extended the dead period to April 15, keeping recruits off college campuses another six months.

"I talked to [an athlete] just an hour ago who decommitted from an ACC school," said John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting analyst, "because now he knows he can't go check it out."

Will this help or hurt Washington, especially when it comes to locally produced and nationally regarded Steilacoom High School wide receiver Emeka Egbuka or Eastside Catholic defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau?

Husky Mavin's Kaila Olin and Garcia discuss how college recruiters need to adapt and analyze players without interacting with them in person.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario's Heisman Bid Never Had a Chance

The Husky All-American wide receiver accumulated huge numbers during the national title run that could have been so much higher.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies' New Kids on the Block are a Fearsome Bunch

The UW offensive line has everything but a catchy nickname. Got a suggestion for slapping a label on this group?

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Husky Classic Canceled by COVID; UW Now Opens at Utah on Dec. 3

Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Portland State each had to bow out because of pandemic complications.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Is it Time to Reset Expectations for this Husky Season?

With the offense a work in progress, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss future of this UW team.

Mike Martin

Morris' Husky Debut was Commendable But He Wasn't a Lock to Start

The University of Washington redshirt freshman quarterback was the backup until his teammate got injured.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game

The Huskies have announced they will wear their alternative jerseys Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin weigh in on this wardrobe selection.

Kaila Olin

Ahead of the Numbers: Breaking Down Arizona, Digit by Digit

The Wildcats, getting ready to play Washington, nearly took down USC. Some notable numbers to digest from that match-up.

Mike Martin

Last Meeting Recap: 2019 Arizona Game Was Tale of Different Halves

The Washington Huskies host their Pac-12 South crossover game on Saturday. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks back at the last time these two teams met.

Kaila Olin

LISTEN: Latest Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Heading into week three of conference play, the Oregon Ducks sit atop Andrew Percival's Pac-12 power rankings. The Huskies aren't far behind.

Mike Martin

Friday Film Study: Dyson McCutcheon Breaks Down His Game

The Washington Husky cornerback commit joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller for a film-study session.

Trevor Mueller