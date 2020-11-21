WATCH: SI Recruiting Analyst Discusses Dead-Period Extension, What It Means to UW

When COVID-19 caused high schools nationwide to postpone fall football seasons, players had to make tough decisions. They couldn't visit campuses and meet with college coaches. They couldn't have those coaches in their homes to interact with their families.

The class of 2021 is making history with how players are being recruited and making decisions. Some are committing to schools without seeing them or ruling them out because of that.

And now, the NCAA has extended the dead period to April 15, keeping recruits off college campuses another six months.

"I talked to [an athlete] just an hour ago who decommitted from an ACC school," said John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting analyst, "because now he knows he can't go check it out."

Will this help or hurt Washington, especially when it comes to locally produced and nationally regarded Steilacoom High School wide receiver Emeka Egbuka or Eastside Catholic defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau?

Husky Mavin's Kaila Olin and Garcia discuss how college recruiters need to adapt and analyze players without interacting with them in person.

Watch the full interview in the video above.