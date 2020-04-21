Tale of Two QBs: Lot of Talk Surrounds Herbert and Eason Entering Draft

Now on the clock, any NFL team that wants Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. It appears to be several.

After being pegged in the mock drafts as Miami Dolphins-bound for several weeks, the New York Giants appear to have entered the mix.

Miami has the fifth pick overall.

The Giants go one better, at No. 4.

Peyton Manning's old team might simply be stirring up the draft speculation pot, as Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr explores, and nothing more. After all, the Gotham franchise made an investment in Duke quarterback Daniel Jones last year.

Yet nobody says you have to keep Jones if you can do better with Herbert. Great quarterbacks make you do impulsive things.

Either way, Husky fans would just as soon see Herbert move as far away from the Northwest as possible. They have painful memories.

The guy from Eugene, Oregon, is exceptionally talented. The people of Seattle saw it last October when he threw two of his four touchdown passes over the final 15 minutes to overcome a 31-21 deficit and provide the Ducks with a 35-31 victory at Husky Stadium.

That's the difference right now between Herbert and the UW's Jacob Eason, who each possess NFL-caliber arms.

Herbert has figured out how to be great in the moment -- Eason is still in a learning curve.

Could Herbert end up in New York and Eason in New England? Now that would provide another Oregon-Washington border war battle in time, wouldn't it?

Or will Eason stay on the left coast and play for the Seahawks' top division rival?

He seems destined to go in the middle of the second round, but that arm of his is tempting. Draft rumors say as much.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn calls Eason the most underrated player in the draft and perfect project for the San Francisco 49ers.

It's three days to the draft. Expect lots of chatter to follow Herbert and Eason into the proceedings. Quarterbacks with gifted arms tend to do that.