What Rain? Penix Registers No Concerns About Passing in a Downpour

Under threatening skies at Husky Stadium, University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stood beneath them unconcerned and spoke to assembled media members, almost daring the cumulus stuff to rain down on him right there and then.

No, the nation's leading passer didn't have much experience throwing in a soaker, and, no, he wasn't the least bit concerned as he and the UW (6-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) prepared to face the 24th-ranked Oregon State Beavers on Friday night in Husky Stadium, on ESPN TV and supposedly in the rain.

"All I can say is I'm going to play my game," Penix said. "Obviously, it's going to be different conditions. I might have to make some adjustments. No worries about it. I'm still going to complete the ball."

In all of his football travels, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound Tampa, Florida, native was asked if he'd ever been subjected to a good game-day dousing before, and the answer was yes.

Penix remembered a college football outing from his previous stop, Indiana. He was a freshman for the Hoosiers and put on a uniform but he wasn't used. Admittedly, he remembered being miserable just standing on the sideline.

Ironically, the game came against Virginia and fellow transfer Wayne Taulapapa, who is now his starting running back for the Huskies.

A quick check of the records showed it was 2018. In Bloomington, Indiana. A 20-18 victory for Indiana. Held at night. And, yes, the box score reported rain.

Penix and Taulapapa, in fact, already have reminisced about that forgettable night early in their careers, not knowing they eventually would go from opponents to teammates and UW captains.

"Wayne remembered and it was bad," the quarterback said. "He said he was on the sideline, too, He said it was cold. It was cold that day. It was raining."

Still nothing much bothers Penix these days after standing tall in a Husky pocket that hasn't broken down on him much through eight dry games and goes to great lengths to protect him.

While always respectful of everything and everyone around him, Penix has this endearing competitive streak in him, whether you're talking about some sort of challenge or simply an opponent, that tends to rear its confident head every once and a while.

Consider him sizing up Oregon State (6-2, 3-2), ever so complimentary about the Beavers before delivering a little zinger at the end, just so you know he and the Huskies are around.

"They look good. They look real poised. They look confident in their positions. They have no problem pressing. I feel like that team, their coaches, they trust those guys. I feel like they're a good team. That's a good team over there. I like my players, as well. I feel like my players are good, my receivers are great."

Penix, who averages an unmatched 367 yards passing per game, was asked once more to check his memory banks regarding the rain and his personal experience.

Surely, he had to play in a Florida monsoon somewhere along the line while he was a budding high school quarterback in the sometimes wet and wild Tampa.

"I think it was one," Penix said with a smile, "and I probably threw for 400."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3