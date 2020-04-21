Who Was That Masked Man? Pittman Wants to Show People Who He Is

The last time we saw him in Seattle, Michael Pittman snuck behind Washington free safety Cameron Williams and cornerback Keith Taylor at Husky Stadium and hauled in a late 44-yard touchdown pass.

He wore a helmet and a mouthguard that day. Now it's a protective mask when needed.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound USC wide receiver, son of a former NFL running back of the same name, has tried his best to prepare himself for this week's NFL draft under these trying circumstances.

Pittman is pegged as the 55th selection, going to the Baltimore Ravens, by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson.

"It's almost like we don't know any better," he said of the strange times that include social-distancing workouts, limited participants and virtual conversations with NFL teams.

Here's Pittman's story, as told to Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt.

Pittman, with his size and explosiveness, looks made to order for the NFL. He comes off a Pac-12-leading 101 catches for 1,275 yards, with four of them and 64 yards coming in the Trojans' 28-14 loss to Washington.

He works out with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who played 11 NFL seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, catching 983 passes.

Houshmandzadeh, a tall rangy receiver similar to Pittman, spent a lone season in Seattle in 2009, pulling in 79 receptions for 911 yards and 3 scores.

Pittman should be capable of similar pro production. He just has to wonder how long, considering pandemic obstacles, it will take to get his career started. At least he'll get drafted soon.