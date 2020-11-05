UW's Molden, Kirkland Named to Preseason First-Team All-Pac-12 Team

The University of Washington football team landed a pair of players on the first team of the preseason All-Pac-12 team in senior cornerback Elijah Molden and junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, the conference announced Thursday.

In the media voting, Molden, a returning first-team all-conference selection from West Linn, Oregon, led all players with first-team mention on 21 of 22 ballots.

Kirkland, a fast-emerging 6-foot-7, 295-pound player from Vancouver, Washington, didn't earn any accolades from the league last season. He play left tackle for the Huskies for the first time this season after starting at right offensive guard as a redshirt freshman and sophomore.

"He's had an exceptional training camp," UW coach Jimmy Lake said. "He's been a tremendous leader for us. He should be considered one of the top linemen in the Pac-12, if not the country."

The Huskies also had three players named to the second team and two more as honorable mention choices.

Junior tight end Cade Otton, senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman and junior kicker Peyton Henry appeared on the second unit. Sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie and senior center Luke Wattenberg earned honorable mention recognition.

Bowman, a 6-foot, 280-pounder from Bellevue, Washington, was a second-team All-Pac-12 choice to last season.

USC led all teams with six first-team selections, followed by Oregon with four and Washington State with three.

