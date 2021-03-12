Name 5 College TEs Better than UW's Cade Otton

The website stayaliveinpower5.com did this and it's a strong list. But Otton is better than that.

Cade Otton has let everyone across the college football landscape know that he's an exceptional tight end.

He shows up on all lists now.

Near the top of these elite rankings.

Yet it's not clear that the experts still really know how good Otton is, how diversified he's become.

Tight ends tend to be graded only on receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Otton has turned himself into a supreme blocker, too.

It's a variable that's hard to measure among these bookend players.

The website stayaliveinpower5.com, which conducts deeper research on college personnel than most, has the 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior from Tumwater, Washington, pegged No. 6 on its national top 15 of tight ends.

We might argue that there are just two players — Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, a Gronkowski clone, and Jalen Wydermyer, an elusive Hunter Bryant type, only bigger and stronger — who deserve higher standing based on reputation alone.

Still, being No. 6 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Here's what the site had to say about Otton:

"The former 3-star prospect is a matchup nightmare. Otton led the Huskies in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches last season. The Washington native caught 7 balls for 100 yards and a score in the win over Arizona. Not to mention Otton followed up that performance with 8 catches, 108 yards and 2 touchdowns against Utah. He racked up 18 catches and 258 receiving yards in four games. Otton found ways to get open in coverage and averaged nearly 15 yards per catch."

Others ranked ahead of the Husky standout include UCLA's Greg Dulcich, who originally was a walk-on but earned a scholarship after demonstrating the ability to run deeper routes than most tight ends. He averaged more than 20 yards per reception and scored 5 touchdowns this past season. He's No. 4.

BYU's Issac Rex ranked second by stayaliveinpower5.com to Kolar after catching 12 touchdown passes among his 37 receptions this past season. He's No. 2, but the Cougars' schedule was lightweight.

At No. 5 is Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson, a player with great hands who had a 3-touchdown game against Illinois.

Interestingly enough, Otton, Rex, Dulcich and Ferguson have put the recruiting rankings to shame, all originally grading out as 3-star players or not even that and now looking like 4s of even 5s.

The list is as follows:

STAYALIVEINPOWER5 TOP 15 TEs

1, Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

2, Isaac Rex, BYU

3, Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

4, Greg Dulcich, UCLA

5, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

6, Cade Otton, Washington

7, Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

8, Trey McBride, Colorado State

9, Cole Turner, Nevada

10, Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

11, Marshon Ford, Louisville

12, Brant Kuithe, Utah

13, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

14, Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

15, Arik Gilbert, TBD, ex-LSU, Florida

