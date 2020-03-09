Take a Number: Handful of Huskies Change Football Identity

Richard Newton is no longer the second coming of Jacque Robinson.

He's become Sonny Sixkiller.

Three weeks from the beginning of Washington's spring football practices, the sophomore running back has changed his jersey number -- from 28 to 6.

With no player interview access until they pull on the pads, Newton's reason for swapping out numbers isn't readily clear, though No. 6 became available on offense once wide receiver Chico McClatcher completed his college eligibility.

Newton, in fact, wore No. 17 at Palmdale High School, which is located near Los Angeles, so he's not backtracking on his football wardrobe because of sentiment.

Just a guess, but Newton played 10 games for the Huskies last season, all as a reserve, and rushed for 498 yards on 117 carries. He found the end zone 11 times, 10 as a rusher.

Maybe 6 describes what this hard-charginging running back does best -- scores touchdowns.

Newton wasn't the only Washington player to make an offseason number switch either.

Senior cornerback Keith Taylor traded in his No. 27 for 8 and sophomore outside linebacker Laiatu Latu changed from No. 56 to 13.

Taylor reclaimed the number he wore at Servite High in Southern California. Defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e gave up No. 8 on the defensive side once he used up his eligibility this past season.

Latu made No. 13 his own identifier once senior inside linebacker Brandon Wellington finished his career and gave up the supposedly unlucky number on the defensive side. Latu wore 48 at Jesuit High in Sacramento.

The Huskies' Cory Luciano simply reversed his jersey digits, going from 47 to 74 because of a position change. The junior from Danville, California, was a tight end and is now an aspiring offensive tackle.

Luciano has had 74 twice for the Huskies, wearing it when he first committed to the program, before giving it up and reclaiming it. No one wore that number last season.