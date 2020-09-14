NFL Huskies: Turner, Gaskin Enjoy Memorable Season Openers

Ezekiel Turner and Myles Gaskin entered their NFL openers on Sunday as third-stringers, meaning their playing time would be limited, but these guys made the most of it and had people talking about what they did.

Among former University of Washington players turned pros, Turner came up with the biggest play, blocking a San Francisco 49ers punt that helped turn a 10-0 deficit into a 24-20 upset victory for the Arizona Cardinals.

Gaskin surprisingly led the Miami Dolphins in carries (9) and rushing yards (40) in a 21-11 setback to the New England Patriots, sending fantasy football analysts into a tizzy over his value.

Add to that ex-Husky safety Budda Baker, who came up with 15 tackles for the Cardinals — second only to two other players who each had 16 during the opening round of games across the league.

Turner, who started just five games at safety for the UW, did a curl move around the center, dashed up the middle and pushed a blocker backward, and got his hands on Mitch Wishnowsky's punt.

His special-teams heroics set up the Cardinals on the 49ers 10 and they scored in one play, greatly shifting momentum to Arizona. Check out the block here.

Another former Husky, cornerback Byron Murphy, made a game-preserving deflection at the end for the Cardinals.

Gaskin not only got more rushes than any other Dolphins back, he caught all four passes thrown to him for 26 yards. Miami is finding more and more ways to use him.

The elusive little back, who is the UW's all-time leading rusher with more than 5,000 yards, got an opportunity to play more for Miami as first-teamer Jordan Howard struggled and has a chance to start in week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Elsewhere, ex-UW linebacker Shaq Thompson made 12 tackles in the Carolina Panthers' 34-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The winners got 5 tackles out of linebacker Cory Littleton, Thompson's former teammate in Seattle.

A bunch of former Huskies caught passes: tight end Will Dissly 2 for 8 yards for the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver John Ross 2 for 17 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Drew Sample 1 for 7 yards for the Bengals and wide receiver Marvin Hall 1 for 26 for the Detroit Lions.

On the down side, one-time Husky Jayden Mickens and a Tampa Bay teammate collided while trying to catch a punt deep in his territory in Tom Brady's debut, leading to a New Orleans recovery in the Bucs' 34-23 loss. The Bucs' defensive tackle Vita Vea, another former UW player, jumped offside on a crucial play.

