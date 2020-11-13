No Change in UW-OSU Game — At Least Not Yet; Cal Could be Possible Back-up

The Washington-Oregon State football game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday night in Husky Stadium is far from a sure thing because of the pandemic.

The California-Arizona State contest slated for Tempe already has been called because of COVID-19.

Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards is among those testing positive.

What's next?

Only the virus knows for sure.

How about a UW-Cal game on Sunday?

"At this point, it really feels like we're not surprised anymore," Husky coach Jimmy Lake said even before news of OSU's positive test was made public. "We're just like, 'OK, here we go. It's on to the next.' "

As the health crisis continues to rearrange daily life — least of all the Pac-12 football schedule — people in high places in the conference continue to consider all options for getting games played.

At this hour, the UW-Oregon State game still sits on the schedule.

Beavers athletic director Scott Barnes, while confirming a player has tested positive and three others are in quarantine, even said Thursday, "I will tell you that we are absolutely playing Saturday. So, no issue there."

But in the year of COVID-19, things change rapidly.

All the optimism lined up from Corvallis to Seattle won't guarantee that this game will be played.

Last week, the Pac-12 pulled the plug on the UW-Cal and Arizona-Utah games with the home teams unable to field the minimum of healthy players needed to proceed.

The Huskies and Wildcats immediately tried to arrange a game on the fly, but time restraints negated that effort.

So here we are again.

News reports suggest that the UW and Cal are talking about resurrecting their game if the Beavers back out. Presumably, this one would be held in Berkeley. As bad luck would have it for Seattle sports fans, it could be held at the same time as the Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game played in the L.A. area.

If this game trading happens, the Huskies will enter into their fourth 2020 season opener after games against Michigan on Sept. 5, Stanford on Sept. 26 and Cal on Nov. 7 were nixed.

The Huskies and Golden Bears are the only teams in FBS who haven't played a game yet in this continually reconfigured college football season.

Lake was almost prophetic about this on Thursday when addressing media members.

"As we sit here right now, the schedule could change by the end of the day and I will not be surprised," he said.

