UW's Odunze Gets His Hands on Everything Except Accolades

What's a guy gotta do to get people's attention outside of Husky Stadium?

After all, Rome Odunze has that memorable name, charming personality, DK Metcalf height, exquisite hands and receiving stats that rank him among the nation's very best.

Yet the University of Washington wide receiver continues to lag way behind everyone else in terms of college football recognition, accolades, honors and brownie points.

Just this week, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore from Las Vegas was omitted from Pro Football Focus' list of the nation's eight highest-graded wide receivers.

The guys deemed better than Odunze: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Nebraska's Trey Palmer, Dominic Lovett, Old Dominion's Ali Jennings III, Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson, SMU's Rashee Rice, Arizona State's Elijhah Badger and Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo.

With 50 catches for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns, Odunze offers up more receptions than all but two of the guys listed by PFF — and he's played one or two fewer games than everyone else. He has more yards than three of them and the same in scores.

Is he breaking off his routes too soon? Not getting open enough? Sharing too many stats with Husky teammates?

Odunze certainly isn't dropping the football. Ask Arizona about that after getting his juggler impersonation.

Typical Odunze, he remains confident, sometimes quizzical, but hardly offended by the attention either coming or not coming his way and that of his Husky teammates.

"We've always understood what the statistics are going to say and what people say," he said. "We're going to go out there and grind. We know that we're special. This team is special. We've known that since we got here. We're trying to put the world on notice."

For now, Odunze ranks eighth nationally with 7.1 catches per game, with the leader Iowa State's Hutchinson at 9.6.

Odunze is 15th in total receiving yards with his 756, whereas SMU's Rice leads everyone with 982.

Finally, he's tied for 27th nationwide in scoring catches with his half-dozen, which are less than half of Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, who has 14th TD receptions.

Wonder why Hyatt couldn't make the PFF list either? It's some advanced formula, for sure.

While receivers from coast to coast are doing their thing on game day, the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, is running a fan vote, which you can access here.

With rain in the forecast for Friday night's game with Oregon State, that doesn't bode well for Odunze and his teammates as receivers, but he's not worried.

"We practiced in the rain before," he said. "You come to Seattle, you have to know you're going to play in a little bit of rain."

You come to Seattle, you also have to know that Odunze can catch the football as well as anyone across the college landscape.

