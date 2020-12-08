Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
4th and Inches Podcast: One More Look at the Stanford Loss

Husky Maven’s Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller review the Washington Huskies’ loss to the Stanford Cardinal.
Coach Jimmy Lake suffered the first loss heading up the University of Washington football team. 

For the second week in a row, the Huskies began slow and went into the locker room down 21 at halftime. 

Unlike the previous outing, the comeback fell short as the Stanford Cardinal were able to run out the final 7:54 of the game on offense and secure the 31-26 victory. 

