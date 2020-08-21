SI.com
HuskyMaven
Onwuzurike Changes Number, Collects Another Honor, But Stays Put For Now

Dan Raley

Levi Onwuzurike hasn't changed college football teams, at least not yet, but he's traded numbers, switching from No. 95 to 9. 

Oh yeah, Pro Football Focus named the University of Washington defensive tackle as a first-team All-America selection — his second such individual reward during this elongated preseason.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound senior from the Dallas suburbs shared PFF's elite defensive line with Chris Rumph II of Duke, Marvin Wilson from Florida State and Quincy Roche of Miami-Florida. 

Earlier, Athlon Sports picked Onwuzurike to its first team, singling out a Husky defender who came into his own in 2019, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors after

Onwuzurike claimed a number earlier discarded by defensive end/linebacker Joe Tryon, who now wears No. 7.

With the Pac-12 football shut down because of the pandemic, the conference has braced for players either bolting for or getting poached by leagues that intend to play seasons this fall.

Onwuzurike is attractive for multiple reasons: 1) he's graduated, which means he could play right away for a new team; 2) he's from Texas, which has a lot of college teams pushing forward with seasons that would welcome his talents; 3) and he's proven commodity at a national level, as PFF's recognition further confirmed.

Everyone is starting to notice the UW defensive tackle as football drags out during the health crisis. Here's a panel discussion on the UW standout by Draft Dynasty Room:

