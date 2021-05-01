Onwuzurike Has the Heart of a Lion, a Roar That's a Bit Salty

The former Husky defensive tackle seemed happy to be a second-round pick headed to Detroit.

Levi Onwuzurike wasn't downcast at all after going in the second round, one lower than he promised in advance of the NFL draft.

The Detroit Lions drafted the former University of Washington defensive tackle as the 41st overall pick, coming nine slots removed from round 1 and ironically Husky teammate Joe Tryon, who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 32.

No, Onwuzurike was upstairs at home in Allen, Texas, away from the two-day party, and happy to be a pro football player.

"It was cool," he told Lions media members. "I wasn't trippin', I wasn't chillin'. Wherever I go, I'm going to ball out. That's all it is."

Onwuzurike was entertaining as he responded to 15 minute of questions, not caring how many expletives he let slip into the conversation, maybe trying to project a tough guy to the people who will write about him.

(WARNING: When watching the video, the language is a little coarse.)

"If I went in the fourth round, I'm going to have a chip on my shoulder." the 6-foot-3, 293-pounder said. "If I went in the first round, I'm going to have a chip on my shoulder. Either way, I'm going to [bleep] [bleep] up."

Ask to described himself, Onwuzurike wasn't shy about who he was at Washington.

"Get-off and strength are the two most important things," he said. "As a defensive lineman, I've got both of them."

Quizzed about opting out and being left to watch the Huskies play a short season, he described it as a weird experience.

"It was real different watching my guys," he said. "I felt like I went back to being a fan watching them on TV. I'll hop on the field right now if I have to."

As for that coveted first-rounder, Detroit spent its opening pick on Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, someone who went No. 7 and used to mix it up with Onwuzurike.

By taking a pair of linemen in the top 41 picks, the rebuilding Lions sent a message they're first going to restore team toughness. At least that's how Levi saw it.

"I think it means a lot," Onwuzurike said. "The trenches are arguably the most important position group in football. I think it's an honor to be the first defensive tackle. Penei Sewell, he's a great player. He's a dog."

Considered the past rivalry that involved them, Sewell might not to have that explained some.

For sure, they're both Lions now.

